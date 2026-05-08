The young boy died two years after he was found by the London Ambulance Service, not breathing, with bruises over his face and a serious injury to his abdomen.

By Ella Bennett

A mother and her boyfriend have been sentenced to a total of 27 years following the death of her young son, Kol Page.

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Zoe Coutts and Scott O'Connor blamed the toddler's horrific injuries on his 'clumsiness', before turning on each other in a final effort to avoid justice. Two-year-old Kol was found by the London Ambulance Service on Monday, 25 April 2022 not breathing, with bruises over his face and a serious injury to his abdomen, caused by a stamp or punch. Kol was left with catastrophic brain damage, meaning he needed round-the-clock care. He spent 14 months in hospital before moving to live with his devoted new foster family. He bravely lived on for two more years before dying aged just four years and three months on Saturday, 29 June, 2024. Met homicide detectives analysed thousands of messages between Kol's family, CCTV of his killers' movements and carried out extensive interviews to prove that his injuries came about while he was in the care of Coutts and O'Connor. Read more: Moment blood-soaked Ian Watkins stumbles from jail cell with 'throat slashed' after fatal attack on Lostprophets singer Read more: Former SNP council leader jailed for string of sex offences against young men and boys

Mother and boyfriend sentenced to total of 27 years following death of young son. Picture: Met Police

The couple were convicted on Wednesday, 25 March at Southwark Crown Court following a four-week trial. They were sentenced on Friday, 8 May. Coutts, 35, was convicted of allowing the death of a child and sentenced to nine years and 109 days in jail. O'Connor, 36, was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to an 18-year custodial sentence with a five-year extended sentence.

Scott O'Connor and Zoe Coutts have been sentenced . Picture: Met police

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, whose homicide team led the investigation, said: "Kol was an innocent little boy who suffered horrific abuse in the place where he should have been safest - at home with his mother. "Coutts and her boyfriend, O'Connor, tried to deceive paramedics, doctors and police officers, repeating lie after lie about how Kol came to be so seriously injured. "It was the tireless work of detectives that exposed the couple's lies, combing through months of messages, appalling pictures and CCTV evidence to uncover the sustained abuse suffered by that little boy. “I want to thank the first responders who tried to help Kol in a case that has been particularly harrowing for all involved, especially the doctors and nurses who cared for him over such as sustained period of time and his foster carers who gave him immense compassion and safety. “Kol was boisterous, cheeky and endlessly loving to everyone who knew him. He should have had a bright future, but was instead let down by those who should have protected him most. He will always be remembered.”

Kol Page has been described as 'boisterous, cheeky and endlessly loving'. Picture: Met Police

In a victim impact statement, Kol's foster parents described how he was so badly injured that they initially moved into the hospital to look after him. They said that he loved seeing the emotional support dog and bought him guinea pigs after seeing how he responded to them sitting in his lap. His foster parents told the court: "I immediately fell in love with him. I knew he needed someone to be there for him, to protect him. He was in so much pain. He would cry out in pain so much. You could hear him from the lifts as you walked into the hospital. I knew it was him as he had such a distinctive cry.

Kol's foster parents described how he was so badly injured that they initially moved into the hospital to look after him. Picture: Met police