Journalists photograph and film the entrance of a residential pavillion where two children were found dead in their family vehicle amid a heatwave, in Carpentras. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The mother of two children who were found dead in their family’s car 'forgot' about her boys 'while out shopping' during France's heatwave, it has been claimed.

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The children, aged two and four, died as temperatures in France surged to nearly 39C amid an unprecedented heatwave. They were found lifeless in a car parked in their grandmother’s garden in the French town of Carpentras, south eastern France, on Monday. Their 33-year-old mum had “forgotten her children” while out shopping, a police source told Le Parisien. Emergency services have since taken her into care, the source added, while a manslaughter investigation has been launched by the Carpentras public prosecutor’s office. Autopsies will be performed on the bodies of the two young boys on Wednesday as officials work to determine the causes and circumstances of their deaths, which remain unclear. Read more: ‘Heat dome’ weather set to bring hottest day ever to UK - as 40 drown while swimming in France during heatwave Read more: 'We are all at risk': Dire warning from ambulance chief as Britain faces 40C heatwave

Parisians cool off at Canal Saint-Martin during heatwave. Picture: Getty

“The causes of death are yet to be determined, but the heat is the leading line of inquiry,” Carpentras prosecutor Hélène Mourges, said. Residents say the mother had recently moved to the neighbourhood to live with her parents. They say her youngest child was signed up to the neighbourhood daycare programme. “Some say the children were playing hide-and-seek, others that they were coming back from shopping.“In any case, it’s terrifying. With this heat, parents really need to be vigilant, focused, and put their phones away, otherwise there will be more tragedies,” one local said. The children's deaths come three elderly people, aged between 80 and 95, died ⁠near Bordeaux over the weekend amid the extreme heat. 40 others have drowned in open water as France grapples with the unprecedented heatwave sweeping the nation. Highs of more than 40C are expected through the week in France, with emergency services and military forces have been put on wildfire alert.Public alcohol consumption restrictions have been put in place by French authorities and some outdoor sporting events cancelled. Temperature records have been smashed in multiple cities, including Bordeaux and Poitiers, with power grids and public services severely impacted.

Paris is enduring a record-breaking heatwave and extreme temperatures. Picture: Getty