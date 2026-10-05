Michaela Boor was walking past a Higgins Homes construction site following the school run when the accident happened in March 2018

Michaela Boor, who was crushed to death on the school run when a pile of bricks dropped on her head as she walked past a construction site. Picture: PA

By Katy Dartford

A mother was crushed to death on the school run when a pile of bricks dropped on her head as she walked past a construction site, a court has heard.

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Higgens Homes and four construction workers are on trial at the Old Bailey over the accident in which 29-year-old Michaela Boor suffered a catastrophic head injury and died. Prosecutor Alexandra Healy KC said Ms Boor had been walking along Burdett Road in Bow, east London, with Chelsea Mustafa on the morning of March 27 2018. She said: “They had dropped their children at a primary school on St Paul’s Way. They had both walked along Burdett Road to go to Lidl and Tesco – it was Michaela’s birthday the following day, and she wanted to buy some things". Read More: Knife-wielding small boat migrant who tried to storm Israeli embassy jailed for life Read More: Afghan migrant who fatally stabbed dog walker sentenced to indefinite hospital order

Higgens Homes and four construction workers are on trial at the Old Bailey over the accident. Picture: Alamy

“They were walking back from the shops, along Burdett Road, towards the junction with St Paul’s Way. “Their route took them past a construction site that was being developed by Higgins Homes plc. “A pallet of bricks that was being transported by a tower crane towards a loading bay immediately adjacent to the pavement along Burdett Way fell onto them. “Chelsea Mustafa ran into the road, away from the construction site. Although some bricks hit her on the back and her hand, she was able to avoid the bulk of the falling load. “Michaela Boor did not make it off the pavement. She was hit by the falling bricks, which fractured her skull, and she sustained catastrophic brain injuries.” She received treatment at the scene and was taken to the Royal London Hospital, but despite surgery, her injuries were “unsurvivable”, and she died two days later on March 29, jurors were told.