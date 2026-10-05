Mother was crushed to death by falling bricks at building site, trial hears
Michaela Boor was walking past a Higgins Homes construction site following the school run when the accident happened in March 2018
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A mother was crushed to death on the school run when a pile of bricks dropped on her head as she walked past a construction site, a court has heard.
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Higgens Homes and four construction workers are on trial at the Old Bailey over the accident in which 29-year-old Michaela Boor suffered a catastrophic head injury and died.
Prosecutor Alexandra Healy KC said Ms Boor had been walking along Burdett Road in Bow, east London, with Chelsea Mustafa on the morning of March 27 2018.
She said: “They had dropped their children at a primary school on St Paul’s Way. They had both walked along Burdett Road to go to Lidl and Tesco – it was Michaela’s birthday the following day, and she wanted to buy some things".
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“They were walking back from the shops, along Burdett Road, towards the junction with St Paul’s Way.
“Their route took them past a construction site that was being developed by Higgins Homes plc.
“A pallet of bricks that was being transported by a tower crane towards a loading bay immediately adjacent to the pavement along Burdett Way fell onto them.
“Chelsea Mustafa ran into the road, away from the construction site. Although some bricks hit her on the back and her hand, she was able to avoid the bulk of the falling load.
“Michaela Boor did not make it off the pavement. She was hit by the falling bricks, which fractured her skull, and she sustained catastrophic brain injuries.”
She received treatment at the scene and was taken to the Royal London Hospital, but despite surgery, her injuries were “unsurvivable”, and she died two days later on March 29, jurors were told.
Higgins Homes was the principal contractor and designer of the project to build a block of flats.
The firm is charged with corporate manslaughter and a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act, which it denies.
Thomas Anstis, 69, of Banstead, Surrey, was the senior site manager and temporary work co-ordinator employed by Higgins Homes.
He was in charge of the building site and overseeing the work of subcontractors appointed by Higgins Homes and co-ordinating their activities.
Stephen Coulson, 69, of Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, was director of Coulson Lifting Services, which was contracted by Higgins Homes.
Coulson was the appointed person to plan the lifting operations on the site and was in overall control of them.
Ms Healy said he didn't need to be permanently on site, but he must periodically visit the site to see whether any factors had changed which might necessitate a change to the lift plan. He was not at the site on the day of the incident.
Dawood Maan, 61, of Ashford, Kent, was the crane supervisor responsible for overseeing and supervising lifting operations on the site.
He was a self-employed contractor working for Coulson Lifting Services.
Alexander McInnes, 34, of Islington, north London, was the crane operator who was self-employed, working for contractor London Tower Cranes.
The four men are charged with gross negligence manslaughter and a Health and Safety at Work Act offence, which they deny.
The Old Bailey trial continues.