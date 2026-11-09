Deirdre Keane ran the New York Marathon in a little over four hours. Picture: Deirdre Keane/Instagram

By Asher McShane

A mother-to-be has defended running seven marathons during her pregnancy after being targeted by critics.

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Deirdre Keane, 38, completed the New York Marathon in a little over four hours while seven months pregnant. Her picture, crossing the finishing line last week, went viral on social media. Many people criticised her for putting her unborn baby at risk needlessly.

Wow 🤩 a heavily pregnant woman 🤰 running a marathon, what’s stopping you?? 😅😂😅😂 pic.twitter.com/x2ecmxLPQg — yknipg (@Yknip1) November 3, 2026

However she said she hopes her efforts will end some dated attitudes towards pregnancy. On the finish line of the race, she told an interviewer: "this is my seventh marathon pregnant."