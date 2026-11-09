'I hope the stigma changes': Mother-to-be defends running seven marathons while pregnant
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
A mother-to-be has defended running seven marathons during her pregnancy after being targeted by critics.
Listen to this article
Deirdre Keane, 38, completed the New York Marathon in a little over four hours while seven months pregnant.
Her picture, crossing the finishing line last week, went viral on social media.
Many people criticised her for putting her unborn baby at risk needlessly.
Wow 🤩 a heavily pregnant woman 🤰 running a marathon, what’s stopping you?? 😅😂😅😂 pic.twitter.com/x2ecmxLPQg— yknipg (@Yknip1) November 3, 2026
However she said she hopes her efforts will end some dated attitudes towards pregnancy.
On the finish line of the race, she told an interviewer: "this is my seventh marathon pregnant."
She said she received medical advice before taking part and her doctor said: "There’s no reason why you can’t, as long as you stay hydrated, beware of signs of dehydration, and don’t push yourself as hard as you typically do."
However critics described her actions as "so beyond foolish”. Another wrote: “Irresponsible”. Several asked: “Is this safe?”, while others questioned the “strain” the running had put on the baby.
Regular exercise is safe, recommended and provides health benefits for pregnant women and their babies.