Tributes have been paid to a 47-year-old mother, who died in hospital a week after an alleged assault at a property in Northamptonshire.

Helen Bird was seriously injured in an alleged assault on the morning of Monday, 2 February.

The incident is understood to have occurred inside a property in High Street, Chelveston - a village in Northamptonshire.

The mother of two was taken to hospital for her injuries, but died eight days later.

A murder investigation has been launched, and a 50-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with her death.

In a statement about her death, Ms Bird's family called her "a wonderful woman who had everything to live for".

"She was kind, selfless and loyal to her family, with her children always at the centre of her world.

