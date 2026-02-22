'Loyal, devoted mother' dies eight days after alleged assault
Tributes paid to 47-year-old mother of two, Helen Bird, who died in hospital days after an alleged assault.
Tributes have been paid to a 47-year-old mother, who died in hospital a week after an alleged assault at a property in Northamptonshire.
Helen Bird was seriously injured in an alleged assault on the morning of Monday, 2 February.
The incident is understood to have occurred inside a property in High Street, Chelveston - a village in Northamptonshire.
The mother of two was taken to hospital for her injuries, but died eight days later.
A murder investigation has been launched, and a 50-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with her death.
In a statement about her death, Ms Bird's family called her "a wonderful woman who had everything to live for".
"She was kind, selfless and loyal to her family, with her children always at the centre of her world.
"Helen’s warmth, compassion and quiet strength touched everyone who knew her.
"We are devastated by her loss and immensely proud of the woman she was."
The family have asked for privacy, and thanked all those who have shown support, saying she would always be loved and remembered.
Northamptonshire Police has urged anyone with information to contact them.
In a statement, Detective Inspector Matt Bly said their thoughts were with those close to the victim.