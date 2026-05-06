Saffron Cole-Nottage, 32, of Lowestoft, Suffolk, was with her daughter walking their dog at the seafront in the town when she fell

Saffron Cole-Nottage drowned after getting stuck headfirst in sea defence rocks, an inquest heard. Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

Members of the public battled to try to save a mother who was stuck headfirst in sea defence rocks as the tide was coming in, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Saffron Cole-Nottage, 32, of Lowestoft, Suffolk, was with her daughter walking their dog at the seafront in the town when she fell on February 2 last year – and an initial 999 call was made at 7.52pm. Ian Jones, who had been walking along the seafront, said he was “shocked to see two legs sticking out the water and a young girl was stood nearby just screaming”. He said he and another man tried to help pull Ms Cole-Nottage free, an inquest in Ipswich was told on Tuesday. “It felt like around 10 minutes we were pulling the lady’s legs but we just couldn’t pull her with enough force to free her,” he said, in a statement summarised by counsel to the inquest Bridget Dolan KC. He said that emergency services later arrived and took over the incident. Read more: Retired British teacher and her cousin trampled to death 'in seconds' by elephant on safari, inquest told Read more: Mother killed by ‘grenade’ in Bristol hailed a hero for saving her son - as tributes pour in for ‘lovely, kindest lady’

The mother drowned in Lowestoft, Suffolk. Picture: Getty

An earlier hearing was told that the fire service arrived at 8.22pm, but she died at the scene. Alex Singleton-Dent said he was walking along the seafront at around 8pm when he heard a girl screaming for help. “I looked over the railings when I saw a girl shouting for help for her mum,” he said. He said he ran to help and when he shone his phone light on the rocks he “could see two legs sticking out from them”. “She asked me to help and to pull her out,” said Mr Singleton-Dent. He said that he worked with another man – Mr Jones – to try to get her free “but we just couldn’t”. “It felt like we were trying for ages and the emergency services didn’t arrive for hours but my adrenaline was going,” said Mr Singleton Dent, in a statement summarised by Ms Dolan. “I do know the female became unresponsive and the tide was coming in,” he said. A child who was at the scene said they “spent around 15 minutes trying to get her (Ms Cole-Nottage) out”. “I recall the stuck female was screaming and asking for us to get her out,” the child said, in a statement read by Ms Dolan. The tide was creeping up but I wasn’t really aware the situation was becoming dangerous.” The child said it “felt like an eternity waiting for the ambulance to arrive”.

Ms Cole-Nottage had been at a pub near Claremont Pier. Picture: Getty