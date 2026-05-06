The Princess Royal has marked the third anniversary of the King’s coronation by attending a commemorative gun salute in Hyde Park.

The Gunners wore their full distinctive dress uniform of gold braided jackets and busby hats.

Soldiers on horseback rode out from their forward mounting base in central London to position their guns for the salute in the park.

Anne witnessed the traditional military display by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, before carrying out an inspection of the regiment.

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Seventy-one horses pulled six First World War-era 13-pounder field guns into position for the 41-gun royal salute, which was fired at midday.

Before the noisy salute got under way, two members of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery ushered a mother duck and her six tiny ducklings away from the area, guiding them safely across the grass.

A 62-gun royal salute was also fired at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company at 1pm.

The King and Queen were crowned in a deeply religious ceremony in Westminster Abbey on May 6 2023.

Anne’s inspection was to ensure the troops’ readiness for a busy summer of ceremonial duties.

Their first major event will be firing the minute gun during the State Opening of Parliament next week.