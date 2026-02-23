Mother and father charged with murder of three-month-old son
A mother and father have been charged with the murder of their three-month-old son in North Finchley, London.
Police attended a property on Kingsway at around 11:30am on Friday, January 30, where they found an unresponsive baby boy, known only as Baby A.
The boy had suffered serious injuries and, despite being rushed to hospital, died of his wounds.
Dounia Chetaouat, 32 and Abdelkader Essid, 44, were both arrested later that day on suspicion of murder.
The pair are expected to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.
Police are appealing for information regarding the alleged killing, with the public urged to contact them on 101 or on X with the reference CAD 2297/31JAN.
A statement from the Met read: "His parents were both arrested later that day on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.
"On Monday, 2 February they were charged with causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child and appeared at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 2 February.
"They were both remanded into custody
"Sadly, despite the efforts of medical staff, Baby A died in hospital on Tuesday, 17 February. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
"On Wednesday, 18 February both parents were charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child."