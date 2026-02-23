A mother and father have been charged with the murder of their three-month-old son in North Finchley, London.

Police attended a property on Kingsway at around 11:30am on Friday, January 30, where they found an unresponsive baby boy, known only as Baby A.

The boy had suffered serious injuries and, despite being rushed to hospital, died of his wounds.

Dounia Chetaouat, 32 and Abdelkader Essid, 44, were both arrested later that day on suspicion of murder.

The pair are expected to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.