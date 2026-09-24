69% of residents tested had PFOA levels categorised as high risk

Local Resident Samantha Hammond in Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

A mother living near a Lancashire chemical factory said she fears her children may have been exposed to “forever chemicals” after blood tests found raised levels in local residents.

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Sam Hammond, 48, who has lived close to the Hillhouse manufacturing site in Thornton-Cleveleys for 21 years, said she was left feeling guilty after tests found increased levels of PFOA in her blood, as well as in her husband and eldest son. PFOA is one of a group of PFAS chemicals, often known as “forever chemicals” because they persist in the environment for long periods. It has been classified as carcinogenic. Ms Hammond, a mother-of-five, said: “There’s that guilt where I think I have potentially poisoned them because I had these chemicals in my system.” She said her eldest son, 21, recorded the highest level in the family. Read more: NHS trust to review 4,500 more breast cancer cases after failings Read more: NHS should ‘let more doctors make social media content to tackle misinformation’

Those affected live near the Hillhouse manufacturing site, operated by AGC Chemicals Europe, and formerly by ICI, which used PFOA between the 1950s and 2012. Picture: PA

Ms Hammond said her concerns had grown after soil samples were taken from the allotments beside her garden. The family stopped eating home-grown vegetables after becoming worried chemicals in the soil could be contaminating their food. Ms Hammond added: “There are health issues we have had but I never put two and two together before. “All of the children are neurodiverse but there is no family history of that. One of my children has an extra chromosome. “When I suffered the stroke in 2020 it had been lockdown and we had been at home growing a lot of vegetables in the garden.” Testing arranged by law firm Leigh Day found 69% of the 49 residents had PFOA levels above 20 nanograms per millilitre - categorised by the firm as high risk. None of those tested had levels below 2 nanograms per millilitre, which was classified as low risk. The average PFOA level across the group was 26 nanograms per millilitre.

View of the factory from residential street. Picture: PA