The video is believed to have been viewed hundreds of thousands

A mother has told LBC she feels “drained” and “helpless” after explicit footage of her teenage daughter was repeatedly reinstated on Elon Musk's X. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Eales

A mother has told LBC she feels “drained” and “helpless” after explicit footage of her teenage daughter was repeatedly reinstated on Elon Musk's X - despite being reported to the platform.

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The video is believed to have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times over the past week, with view counts reportedly increasing by as many as 1,000 an hour. Jessica, whose name we've changed to protect the family's identity, says her daughter was 13 when she was groomed into carrying out sexual acts on a video call, without knowing she was being recorded. “She was in a vulnerable place and somebody preyed upon that, making her feel she was connected to somebody who was her own age. “She didn't know there was a more sinister motive behind it.” Jessica says her daughter, who is now in her mid-teens, was approached by a classmate at school last Wednesday, who told her that an old video of her had appeared on X. The footage had been uploaded to the platform the previous day by an account based abroad, which had just under 100,000 followers. Jessica says she and her daughter were plunged into “pure panic” and immediately went into “fight mode” as they tried to get the material removed. Read more: Meta accused of covering up children's online safety concerns as landmark social media addiction trial begins Read more: Tech Secretary hits out at Elon Musk over 'online violence' and 'vile' deepfake images on X

Jessica carried 100 red envelopes containing details of her daughter's case to X's headquarters, each addressed to the platform's child safety and legal teams. Picture: LBC

They both immediately reported the account to X, which appeared to suspend it on Friday morning. But by Friday night, the account had been reactivated. It was suspended again on Sunday night, only to be reactivated the following morning. In a desperate bid to get the video removed, Jessica travelled to X’s Dublin headquarters on Tuesday to raise her case directly with executives. Determined to get the content taken down, Jessica carried 100 red envelopes containing details of her daughter's case to X's headquarters, each addressed to the platform's child safety and legal teams. After waiting almost an hour, she was told the relevant X representative was in Paris and unable to meet her. The account was eventually removed in its entirety late Tuesday afternoon – approximately 24 hours after LBC contacted X with details of Jessica’s case. She is yet to hear directly from the platform, but says she is grateful to LBC for intervening. Jessica said the explicit material remained available after both suspensions, fuelling serious safety concerns as strangers commented: “Who is she?” and “Where can I find more?” The mother and daughter filed a number of reports with X, flagging the material as illegal content, but says she was told that no violation of the platform’s rules had been found. “They deem the content appropriate even though it's of a minor and there is no consent there." Jessica said the impact on her daughter’s mental health has been profound, and that she initially slept in the same bed as her after the footage emerged because she was worried she might self-harm. “It's incredibly draining, worrying, embarrassing. Just reliving a hell every day. “You almost breathe a sigh of relief when the account has been suspended, to then hear it's reactivated just starts the whole process again.” She described the experience as “chilling” and “harrowing”, saying she had felt out of control while trying to find someone to listen. “For a young child to carry the weight of that is very draining... it's asking a lot of a child.” Jessica says she was unable to appeal X’s decisions despite repeatedly reporting the material. “You can't stop these predators. The only people that can stop them are the bosses at these big tech companies. I don't know how they can sleep at night... where are their morals? Do they have children, and how would they like it? “Everyone makes mistakes, especially as a child. The difference in today's world is that social media means those mistakes can come back to haunt them.”

Elon Musk is the owner of X. Picture: Alamy