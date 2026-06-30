A mother and daughter were killed when they were hit by a car as they used a pedestrian crossing, an inquest has heard.

Linnea was pronounced dead at the scene while her mother died later at Derriford Hospital, the inquest heard.

Emergency services were called at around 9.45am on March 24 to a report of an accident involving the Motability car and two pedestrians.

Devon Coroner’s Court in Exeter heard Ms Harrison and her daughter were hit by a Nissan Qashqai car driven by pensioner Brenda Marriott, 76.

Destiny Harrison, 24, and five-year-old Linnea Harrison died as they walked across Victoria Road, in Plymouth, in 2024.

Pathologist Dr Russell Delaney carried out post-mortem examinations and said Ms Harrison had suffered multiple injuries while her daughter had died from a head injury.

In a written statement, Mrs Marriott, who did not attend the hearing, said she was driving along Victoria Road with a white car in front of her as she approached the crossing.

“The white car went through it, it was still green and I was following. I was driving at 30mph,” she said.

“I saw two shadows of pedestrians. The car in front was higher than mine, so I did not have a clear view.

“When I drove closer, I saw the woman and a smaller person, with their heads down, step out into the road.

“They were holding hands. They stepped out in front of my car.”

Mrs Marriott said she immediately braked and came to a stop.

“I do believe the lights were green when I drove through and think that the pedestrian misjudged the lights. I am so sorry, I am in shock,” she added.

Eyewitness Philip Askew was walking his dog when he saw a woman and child heading towards the pedestrian crossing but briefly turned away prior to the crash.

“I heard an almighty bang and then scream. I turned round immediately to see what it was,” he said.

Mr Askew said others went immediately to give first aid to Ms Harrison and her daughter.

He added: “I did not see a pedestrian step out into the road.

“I did not see the colour of the pedestrian control traffic lights at the time and collision itself. I did not see the collision itself take place.”

Karen Bull, who lives nearby, said she heard a noise that sounded like a car over-revving.

“I didn’t see the car, I just heard it,” she said.

“The pedestrians were crossing the road. My attention was drawn to the pedestrians, so I didn’t look to see the colour of the lights on the crossing.

“They appeared to be walking calmly and at normal pace. I heard a horrible noise. I can’t get the noise out of my head.”

Pc Mel Inness, a forensic collision investigator, said there were no defects with the car and there was no evidence from the scene to assist with assessing speed or reaction time of the driver.

She said: “There was nothing within the physical evidence to indicate emergency braking immediately prior to or post-impact but this does not preclude it from having occurred.

“It is not known what colour the traffic lights were at the point the Nissan approached the collision scene or at what point the pedestrians stepped in the road.

“There is nothing from within the physical evidence from which I can calculate speed at impact, or on the approach to.”

Mrs Marriott was arrested at the scene but faced no further police action.

Detective Sergeant Troy Bennett, who investigated the accident, said collision experts had estimated Mrs Marriott’s speed at between 27mph and 32mph at the point of impact.

“A full evidential review was conducted based on the evidence we gathered,” he said.

“Based on that evidence there was no physical evidence to suggest that Mrs Marriott’s driving was below the standard of a careful and competent driver.”

Mr Bennett said this decision had been reviewed by both senior officers and the Crown Prosecution Service.

Philip Spinney, the senior coroner for Devon, Plymouth and Torbay, recorded conclusions they died from a road traffic collision.

“Destiny Harrison died due to injuries sustained after being hit by a car whilst crossing Victoria Road,” he said.

“Linnea Harrison died due to injuries sustained after being hit by a car whilst crossing Victoria Road.

“For the family the feelings of loss and grief are hard to imagine.

“I add to those that have already gone before in offering my sincerest condolences for the loss of Destiny and Linnea.”