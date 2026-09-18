The three children died of stab wounds to the chest and neck, an inquest previously heard

Yasmeen Ali, 44, is expected to plead guilty to the manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility of seven-year-old Fares Bash and three-year-old Joury Bash, and the infanticide of nine-month-old Mohammed Bash. Picture: Social Media

By Issy Clarke

A mother is expected to plead guilty to killing all three of her young children.

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Police forensic tent at the scene in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills, Bristol, where a woman was arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead at a property in 2024. Picture: Alamy

Anna Vigars KC, prosecuting, told the court two psychiatrists had prepared reports which had made available the defences of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and infanticide. “As the court will be aware we have received two psychiatric reports,” she said. “Both of them, perhaps unsurprisingly in the circumstances of this case, indicating that the partial defence of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility is available to Ms Ali. “The third count, as far as infanticide is concerned, that’s simply because of the youngest child’s age at the time of his death.

Police at the scene in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills. Picture: Alamy