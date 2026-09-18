Mother to plead guilty to killing her young children
The three children died of stab wounds to the chest and neck, an inquest previously heard
A mother is expected to plead guilty to killing all three of her young children.
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Yasmeen Ali, 44, is expected to plead guilty to the manslaughter by diminished responsibility of seven-year-old Fares Bash and three-year-old Joury Bash, and the infanticide of nine-month-old Mohammed Bash.
The three children died of stab wounds at their home in Sea Mills, Bristol in February 2024.
An inquest previously heard that the three children died of knife wounds, with injuries to their chests and necks.
Fares Bash also showed possible signs of asphyxia.
Ali, of no fixed address, is currently charged with three counts of murder and was due to face trial next month at Bristol Crown Court.
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Anna Vigars KC, prosecuting, told the court two psychiatrists had prepared reports which had made available the defences of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and infanticide.
“As the court will be aware we have received two psychiatric reports,” she said.
“Both of them, perhaps unsurprisingly in the circumstances of this case, indicating that the partial defence of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility is available to Ms Ali.
“The third count, as far as infanticide is concerned, that’s simply because of the youngest child’s age at the time of his death.
“The defence of diminished responsibility applies to all three deaths. Having been able to spend some time with the children’s father, Mr Alfil Bash, and to explain the position to him, I am in the position to indicate to the court that were those pleas to be forthcoming they are pleas that would be accepted by the Crown.”
Andrew Langdon KC, defending, told the court he was due to speak with the defendant in the coming weeks but expected the guilty pleas to be tendered at the next hearing.
“We are grateful for that indication, and our position is that we anticipate that guilty pleas to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in relation to all three of the children will be entered,” he said.
“There isn’t going to be a trial is our confident prediction.”
Mr Justice Linden fixed a hearing date for October 23 when the case is expected to conclude.
Ali, who was not required to appear at the hearing, is being held in a psychiatric hospital.
Following the incident, Avon and Somerset Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over prior contact but the watchdog said no investigation was required.