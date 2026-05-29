Mum fed toddler fatal cocktail of drugs before he could be taken into care

Emma of Debden, Essex, hid in her loft after a family court hearing on November 8 2024 which had determined that her 14-month-old son Oakley should be removed. Picture: Essex Police

By Georgia Rowe

A mother has been found guilty of the murder of her toddler son who she fed a fatal cocktail of prescription medications before he could be taken into care.

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Emma Barnett, of Debden, Essex, hid in her loft after a family court hearing on November 8 2024 which had determined that her 14-month-old son Oakley should be removed. Judge Mr Justice Derek Sweeting, summing up to jurors at Cambridge Crown Court, said the 36-year-old had parked her car at Epping Forest then walked back home. Essex Police said Barnett and Oakley were initially reported as missing, with suggestions Barnett had taken her son to Epping Forest, but they later forced entry to her home and found them in the loft. The judge said Barnett had later said in interview that she “wanted the police to think I was in the forest so I could stay indoors with Oakley”. Read more: MPs slam police for handcuffing Henry Nowak after he had been fatally stabbed with Sikh ceremonial knife Read more: Man, 21, jailed for 15 years after plotting terror attack at Taylor Swift concert in Vienna

Emma Barnett was found guilty of murder at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that evidence presented at court showed Barnett had prepared a bottle containing a mixture of milk and medication, which she gave to Oakley, causing his death. The CPS said Barnett was found guilty of murder following her trial. Officers had spoken to Barnett by phone and through the loft hatch.She initially told them that Oakley was sleeping, before stating “I have killed him”, the CPS said. Summing up evidence in the case to jurors earlier this week, the judge said Barnett “hid in the loft with Oakley” and “later when police attended she initially refused to allow police to see Oakley”. He said that social workers had been trying to locate Barnett and safeguard Oakley on November 8 2024 and “the intention was to remove Oakley as that was the result of the court hearing”. He said Barnett “tried to hang herself with police present and had taken an overdose of paracetamol”. The judge said Oakley was taken to hospital and died on New Year’s Eve 2024.

Essex Police said: "Our thoughts remain with Oakley and everyone who loved him.”. Picture: Getty

He said the prosecution case was that Barnett “intentionally administered to him (Oakley) medication prescribed to her intending to kill him and this was the planned outcome”. Judge Sweeting said that the defendant’s case was that Oakley’s death was accidental. Summing up the defendant’s case to jurors, the judge continued that her case was that “she didn’t intentionally administer medication or intend serious harm or to kill him”. “Her intention was to take her own life but only at the point Oakley would be removed from her by police,” the judge said, summing up Barnett’s defence case. Barnett said that hiding in the loft “was to extend the time she had left with Oakley”, the judge said. He said investigators found two baby bottles in the loft with liquids testing positive for the antihistamine promethazine, which can induce sedation, and the antidepressant mirtazapine. The judge said an expert’s evidence was that “taken together their effects may be greater than either alone” and they could cause “respiratory compromise”.