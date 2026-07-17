A mother has been found guilty of killing her baby daughter due to the heat from a hairdryer.

Courtney Gartshore, 28, had denied the culpable homicide of three-month-old Dahlia-Rose in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, in September 2023.

She was found guilty by a jury on the seventh day of the trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Gartshore will be sentenced next month and was remanded into custody today.

The charges stated that the injuries Dahlia-Rose suffered came from the appliance applied to her while she was in the sole care of her mother.

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