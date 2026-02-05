Alex Edwards was shamed by TV star Jan Leeming after one of her kids 'spoiled' her meal. Picture: Instagram @alexandrapodd

By Cristina Diciu

A mother-of-three who brought her children to an upmarket pub in Kent for a family dinner has hit back at former newsreader Jan Leeming who described the crying youngster as a 'menace'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alex Edwards, 35, hit back at the TV presenter after she launched a scathing attack on her parenting. She said she feels unfairly targeted by Ms Leeming's social media posts, which branded her an "oblivious" mother. The mum-of-three suggested the 84-year-old former newsreader should perhaps stay away from places that offer chidren's menus. Ms Edwards said was celebrating her husband Taylor's 35th birthday with a family outing to The Pig at Bridge Place in Canterbury and insisted her kids were "well behaved".

But the outraged TV star told her 12,000 followers in a string of posts on X about last month's experience: "Perhaps this shows my age. I took a friend as a birthday present to lunch at the Pig at Bridge - not inexpensive. "Lovely ambiance - slightly spoiled by a screaming child at lunch. When I paid and remonstrated, was treated as though I were the one at fault. Quite the opposite. "When paying the receptionist, she treated me as though I was out of order. She defended parents bringing children to the restaurant - there were three. If you can afford to eat there, get a babysitter! They are also allowed at dinner. "One tot was a real menace allowed to walk around and often screaming. Staff played with it! Another tot in high chair had a screen as a pacifier. "Another was okay. Parents oblivious to other clients. "Apart from anything else I’d be highly embarrassed if my child were a nuisance to others. "But it's general now. Apart from the nuisance I wonder how young parents can afford to eat out. "Obviously if child is in a high chair they won’t be eating but older children might be. Can understand taking children to Macdonalds etc but not an expensive restaurant."

Ms Leeming said if the family could "afford to eat there, get a babysitter". Picture: Mike Lawn/Shuttershock

The mother found the star's comments "offensive" and described her children as 'well mannered and used to eating in a range of restaurants'. She told the Mail: "The suggestion that we are 'oblivious parents' is unfair and frankly offensive. We are a family who enjoy celebrating together. "The restaurant offers a children's menu, which we took to mean that children are welcome. If someone strongly dislikes the sound or presence of children, I would suggest that responsibility lies with them to choose a child-free venue. Perhaps Jan should find a restaurant without a kids' menu in future. "I was not oblivious - my toddler barely cried at all and when he did I picked him up and left the restaurant for a bit. The older children behaved well, they only got up to go to the toilet and speak to staff members about their order. "Parents today are allowed to be in less cheap spaces, especially those that offer kids' menus as this is an obvious indicator that children are invited to dine too."

The heated debate took place after the family celebrated a birthday at The Pig at Bridge Place in Canterbury. Picture: The Pig at Bridge Place