A mother-of-ten who forced a teenage girl to work as a house slave for 25 years has been jailed for 13 years.

Amanda Wixon, 56, subjected the woman to years of abuse at her squalid home in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire.

The woman, who is now in her mid-40s, was 16 when she moved into Wixon’s home in 1995 and remained there until 2021.

Gloucester Crown Court heard the woman – who now refers to Wixon as The Witch – was regularly beaten and also hit with a broom handle, knocking out her teeth.

Passing sentence Judge Ian Lawrie KC said Wixon was in “permanent denial” about the impact of her offending on the woman.

The family home in the Priors Park area of Tewkesbury was overcrowded, in a squalid condition, with mould on the walls, plaster hanging off and rubbish in the back garden.

Wixon was found guilty by a jury of false imprisonment, two charges of requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour, and four charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.