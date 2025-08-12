A woman has died after being hit by a falling branch while on a walk at a popular park in Lancashire.

According to local reports, the woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, was walking with a child at Blackburn's Witton Country Park on Monday when the tragedy happened.

Police were called to the scene near the Buncer Lane entrance of the park at 8.33pm, where emergency services found the woman unresponsive, and she was pronounced dead at the scene shortly later.

It has been reported that Blackburn with Darwen Council, which owns the 480-acre park, felled the beech tree from which the branch fell after the incident.

