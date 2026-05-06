Joanne Shaw, 35, sent her child to play outside before she was killed in the blast alongside her gangster ex-boyfriend.

Tributes have been paid to Jo Shaw. Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

A mother who was killed in a Bristol house explosion after her ex-partner forced entry with a grenade has been hailed as a hero for saving her son's life.

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Ryan Kelly, 41, turned up at the home of Joanne Shaw at around 6am on Sunday morning where he forced entry. The worried mother, 35, suspected things could turn sour and sent her child outside to play on the trampoline as a heated argument began. This move ended up saving the child's life. Officers confirmed they were on their way to the address after receiving a 999 call from someone inside the house when the blast went off. Read more: Palestine Action activists guilty of criminal damage after raiding Israeli-based defence company Read more: Trapped on the death cruise ship: Medics in hazmat suits board stricken vessel as virus outbreak 'spreads between passengers'

Ryan Kelly has been pictured. Picture: Facebook

An explosion at the Bristol home in Sterncourt Road at 6.32am on Sunday killed both Kelly and Ms Shaw. Avon & Somerset police said they were treating the mother's death as a homicide and aren't looking for anyone else. Three other people, believed to be her son and two other relatives, were treated for minor injuries and did not need to be kept in hospital. Neighbours said Ms Shaw had recently moved to the street to escape Kelly. A neighbour told the Daily Mail: "I heard a loud bang first thing on Sunday morning and assumed it was a gas explosion of some sort. "A neighbour of mine said he saw an ambulance crew giving CPR to two people outside in the street shortly afterwards. "It's the little boy I feel so desperately sorry for. It's devastating to know that he'll grow up without his mother. It's just a horrible loss for the family." A friend of Ms Shaw's mother said that when she heard the explosion, she "just knew it had to be" something to do with Kelly. She described Ms Shaw as "the loveliest, kindest lady", adding that she "didn't deserve this". Ms Shaw's family would never want to live at the scene of their daughter's death again, she told the Daily Mail. Tributes have also flooded in on her Facebook page, with devastated loved ones posting heartwarming messages. One tribute posted to Ms Shaw online described her as an "amazing friend" and added that "I can't believe you was [sic] taken from us". Another friend said: "Last week she sounded so happy that she was finally safe and free from her ex." According to the Mail Online, Kelly was jailed for five years in 2015 after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine as part of a drug gang. Following the explosion, one neighbour said Kelly turned up with a grenade and denoted it on the doorstep. They told The Sun: "At first when I heard the boom I thought it was a gas explosion or even a huge car crash. I could feel the whole house shake."

A bomb disposal unit vehicle at the scene, where two adults have died after an explosion at a house in Sterncourt Road, Bristol. Picture: Alamy

Locals said they felt the explosion shake their homes, but Avon and Somerset Police ruled out a terrorism link and said detectives were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. The force said on Monday that searches carried out at a property in Speedwell, linked to Kelly, have now concluded. Police said the ongoing investigation remains "complex and sensitive" and have not confirmed the cause of the explosion. A spokesperson for the force on Tuesday said: "A police presence remains in Sterncourt Road, Bristol, following an explosion at a house on Sunday 3 May, in which two people died. "A large amount of work has taken place over the past few days to further our understanding of what took place and we can now provide more details. "We received a call from a person inside the property at 6.17am reporting a domestic-related incident. They stated a man, who they knew, had forced entry to the house. "Several double-crewed units were initially dispatched to the address and the caller remained on the line.

Emergency services remain at the scene, where a man and a woman died and three people, including a child, were taken to hospital following a "suspicious" explosion. Picture: Alamy

"At approximately 6.30am, the caller told us the man was believed to be in possession of an explosive device. "Around two minutes later an explosion occurred at the property. "The first officers arrived at the property at 6.34am and were joined by the fire and ambulance services shortly afterwards." Superintendent Matt Ebbs said: "We know people will be shocked and upset to learn of the horrendous events that happened on Sunday morning. "Jo’s death has been officially recorded as a homicide based on the information known to us at this time. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death. "We know everyone’s thoughts and sympathies will be with her devastated family. Specially-trained officers are providing them with updates and support. "We recognise there is significant interest in what happened, but at the centre of it there are many people grieving and we would please ask everyone respects that and gives them the privacy they want."

A police presence remains in the area. Picture: Alamy

Kelly's drug conviction was likened to TV show Breaking Bad, where chemistry teacher Walter White starts making crystal meth to raise money following a cancer duagnosis. In Kelly's case, cancer-stricken George Rogers, 78, ran the plot from prison despite his illness and recruited a self-taught chemist to set up a lab and make the same drug, according to the Mail. Supt Ebbs added: "Police activity continues to be carried out at the property in Sterncourt Road and we expect this will take several days to be completed. "We would like to reassure the public there is not believed to be any wider risk to safety and this is not being treated as terrorism-related. "As previously stated, we believe the cause of the explosion to be deliberate. Analysis work of the explosive device has not yet been completed.

The pair died at the scene. Picture: Alamy