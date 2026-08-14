The mother was found guilty of killing her three-month-old daughter using the heat from hairdryer. Picture: Police Scotland

By Danielle de Wolfe

A mother who fatally injured her three-month-old daughter using the heat from a hairdryer has been sentenced to six years behind bars.

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Courtney Gartshore, 28, killed her three-month-old daughter with heat from a hairdryer, has been jailed for six years for culpable homicide. The court heard how the baby was exposed to “significant and sustained heat” on her head and body, fatally injuring her. Gartshore used the appliance to subject Dahlia-Rose Gartshore to extreme temperatures after an earlier drinking session while she had been in sole charge of the infant, the High Court in Edinburgh heard. Emergency services were called to the scene at a property in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, in September 2023, but the child had died. Sentencing Gartshore, judge Simon Collins described the case as "uniquely disturbing and distressing". Read more: Reason Ryanair passenger was sucked out of plane window as details of accident report revealed Read more: Two people ‘severely’ injured as rail bosses launch probe into train derailment

Gartshore used the appliance to subject Dahlia-Rose Gartshore to extreme temperatures after an earlier drinking session while she had been in sole charge of the infant, the High Court in Edinburgh heard. Picture: Police Scotland