Mother who killed three-month-old daughter with heat from hairdryer jailed for six years
A mother who fatally injured her three-month-old daughter using the heat from a hairdryer has been sentenced to six years behind bars.
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Courtney Gartshore, 28, killed her three-month-old daughter with heat from a hairdryer, has been jailed for six years for culpable homicide.
The court heard how the baby was exposed to “significant and sustained heat” on her head and body, fatally injuring her.
Gartshore used the appliance to subject Dahlia-Rose Gartshore to extreme temperatures after an earlier drinking session while she had been in sole charge of the infant, the High Court in Edinburgh heard.
Emergency services were called to the scene at a property in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, in September 2023, but the child had died.
Sentencing Gartshore, judge Simon Collins described the case as "uniquely disturbing and distressing".
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The incident took place at an address on King Street in Peterhead on September 30 2023. An investigation into the child’s death was launched shortly after, with Gartshore, from Aberdeen, arrested and charged in November 2023.
The court heard that Dahlia-Rose had suffered severe burns to 18% of her body, including her head.
Gartshore was convicted of the culpable homicide of her daughter following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen in July.
Following Gartshore’s conviction detective inspector James Callander described the case as “incredibly disturbing”.
“Children are defenceless and should be protected,” the officer said.
“The death of any child is particularly harrowing, but a child’s death at the hands of a parent is incredibly disturbing.
“Everyone involved in this investigation was deeply affected by the circumstances of Dahlia-Rose’s death, but our job is to uncover the truth and ensure that the person responsible is brought to justice.
“I would like to express sincere thanks to everyone who supported what was an incredibly difficult and sensitive inquiry.
“The unwavering commitment and professionalism shown by our officers and partner agencies who worked tirelessly to ensure this complex enquiry was conducted thoroughly and with the utmost care, dignity, and respect.
“I also want to acknowledge the local community, for their patience, understanding and support throughout this investigation, particularly those who came forward with information, whose cooperation has been invaluable in helping us establish the truth and secure this conviction.”