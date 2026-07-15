Angharad Williamson is currently serving a life sentence for killing her son alongside her partner John Cole and his stepson Craig Mulligan in 2021

L: Angharad Williamson. R: Logan Mwangi South Wales Police. Picture: Alamy

By Bronwen Weatherby

The mother of murdered 5-year-old Logan Mwangi has enlisted a former police officer to review her case and challenge her conviction.

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Logan Mwangi’s stepbrother Craig Mulligan was named in court after a judge lifted an anonymity order against him. Picture: South Wales Police

But evidence at the trial showed she had been on her phone throughout the night and neighbours' cameras had captured lights at the property being turned on and off when no one else was present. A pre-inquest review into Logan’s death took place on Wednesday at the South Wales Central Coroner’s Court in Pontypridd before coroner David Regan. Williamson attended the hearing via video link from HMP Downview and accompanied by a mental health worker. She chose not to speak but was represented in the court by former British Transport Police officer Tony Thompson who applied to the coroner to be named an interested person in the case.

Logan's body was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend. Picture: Alamy

Mr Thompson revealed he had been requested by Williamson to look into her case to see if she can lodge an appeal to the criminal cases review commission. A previous bid to the Court of Appeal to overturn her conviction was thrown out in January 2023. Speaking to LBC, Mr Thompson said he was carrying out the investigation “pro-bono”, or free of charge. “Angharad pleaded not guilty at the trial, and she's been protesting her innocence ever since,” he said.

Logan died after months of violent abuse and being kept like a prisoner before his body was dumped in a nearby river like “fly-tipped rubbish”. Picture: Family handout

“I thought when I had a look at the case and listened to her and spoke to her and spent many hours going through why she thinks she was wrongfully convicted - I do think there is some merit in the case. “It's all about the evidence, what was available, how it was presented at trial. Is there anything new? Was there any flaws in the previous evidence that was put forward? “The judge made it very clear in her sentencing remarks that Angharad did not assault Logan at all and played no part in that, but that she must have known what was going on. So that's the area that I'm looking at in some detail. “It's a very complex and difficult case, and obviously a tragic loss of young Logan's life,” he added.

“I can understand why people may feel upset about this because she stands convicted of murder and was sentenced to 28 years for her part in it. But equally she has a right to challenge her conviction. “There's a long way to go before we get to that stage. But she believes she didn't do it, and if she didn't do it, she shouldn't have been convicted.” The nine-week trial that took place at Cardiff Crown Court in 2022 heard harrowing details of how Logan was confined to his tiny bedroom - likened to “a dungeon” - behind a locked child gate in the days before his death. When he would try and leave the room to interact with his family Williamson and Cole would repeatedly punish him - causing Logan to begin self-harming.