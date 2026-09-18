Desperate mother makes plea for missing daughter, 13, last seen almost week ago as police issue fresh appeal
Lillia was last seen boarding a bus towards Altrincham last Saturday but it is unclear where she got off
The tearful mother of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week has issued a desperate appeal for her return, as police say they are working "tirelessly" to find her.
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Lillia, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, was last seen at 1.50pm on Saturday at the Trafford Centre shopping complex, where she boarded the 247 bus towards Altrincham.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it is unclear how long she stayed on the bus or where she got off.
In a direct appeal to Lillia, read on her behalf, her mother Jessica said: "Lill, I love you so, so much.
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"My heart is breaking without you here. I need to know you are safe. We all you need back home safe and well."
Lillia was wearing a black zip-up hooded top, light blue baggy jeans and a black Nike backpack. She is described as white, slim, around 5 ft 5 in, with light brown hair and wears glasses.
In an updated statement on Friday morning, GMP said: "Thank you for your continued support and sharing our appeals to help find Lillia.
"We are continuing our efforts to locate Lillia, who is 13 years old and was reported missing to us on Friday the 11th of September.
"Officers began carrying out extensive enquiries as soon as we received the report, and we continue to work tirelessly to find her.
"Lillia is described as a slim white girl who is around 5 foot 5 inches tall. She has light brown hair, wears glasses, and was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded top, light blue baggy jeans, and a black Nike backpack.
"The last confirmed sighting of Lillia was at 1:50pm on Saturday afternoon when we believe she boarded the 247 bus at the Trafford Centre."
A public portal has been set up encouraging members of the public to submit CCTV or doorbell footage relevant to the investigation.
The force added: "We'll continue to do everything we can to find Lillia and bring her home safely."
Chief Superintendent Helen Critchley also previously said: "Lillia, if you see this appeal please know your family love you, miss you and just want to know you are safe.
"You are not in any trouble. They simply want you to come home."