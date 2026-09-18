Lillia was last seen boarding a bus towards Altrincham last Saturday but it is unclear where she got off

By Alex Storey

The tearful mother of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week has issued a desperate appeal for her return, as police say they are working "tirelessly" to find her.

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Lillia, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, was last seen at 1.50pm on Saturday at the Trafford Centre shopping complex, where she boarded the 247 bus towards Altrincham. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it is unclear how long she stayed on the bus or where she got off. In a direct appeal to Lillia, read on her behalf, her mother Jessica said: "Lill, I love you so, so much. Read more: Three killed and eight injured in Philippines school shooting Read more: Scottish man detained over alleged terrorsim offences granted bail after nine years in Indian jail, family says

The 13-year-old was last seen at 1.50pm on Saturday at the Trafford Centre shopping complex - where she boarded the 247 bus towards Altrincham. Picture: GMP

"My heart is breaking without you here. I need to know you are safe. We all you need back home safe and well." Lillia was wearing a black zip-up hooded top, light blue baggy jeans and a black Nike backpack. She is described as white, slim, around 5 ft 5 in, with light brown hair and wears glasses. In an updated statement on Friday morning, GMP said: "Thank you for your continued support and sharing our appeals to help find Lillia. "We are continuing our efforts to locate Lillia, who is 13 years old and was reported missing to us on Friday the 11th of September. "Officers began carrying out extensive enquiries as soon as we received the report, and we continue to work tirelessly to find her.

Jessica, the mother of Lillia (no surname given) who has been missing for six days, making an appeal for her return. Picture: PA