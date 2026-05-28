A woman who murdered her 19-day-old daughter in a “violent and brutal” attack has been jailed for at least 19 years.

Nicole Blain murdered her daughter Thea Wilson in Greenock on July 14, 2023.

As she was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Scott imposed a life sentence, saying it would be 19 years before Blain could be considered for parole.

The judge dismissed Blain’s “absurd” claims that another child had been responsible for Thea’s death.

Blain was found guilty of murder last month following a trial at the court.

She had been charged with murdering her daughter by repeatedly shaking her and repeatedly inflicting blunt force trauma upon her by means unknown to the prosecutor.

Police received a report of a baby having taken unwell at a property in Greenock on July 14, 2023.

Thea was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where she died.

Following the conviction, Detective Chief Inspector Laura Young said: “This is a tragic case in which a baby has lost her life and Nicole Blain will now have to face the consequences of her actions.

“I would like to thank all the officers involved, as well as our partner agencies, for their work during this investigation.”