A 50 year old man and his son Naveed Akram, 24, have been identified by Australian media as the alleged gunmen behind the terror attack

An Australia and Israel flag are hung on a gate as people look at flowers laid in memory of the victims of a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 15, 2025. Picture: DAVID GRAY / AFP via Getty Images

By LBC Staff

The mother of one of the alleged Bondi Beach gunmen has insisted her son is a "good boy".

Flowers lay in front of Bondi Pavilion at Bondi Beach on December 15, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. Picture: George Chan/Getty Images

Naveed's mother Verena spoke to reporters as police officers surrounded their home in Bonnyrigg. She told the Sydney Morning Herald: “He doesn’t have a firearm. He doesn’t even go out. He doesn’t mix around with friends. He doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, he doesn’t go to bad places … he goes to work, he comes home, he goes to exercise, and that’s it. “Anyone would wish to have a son like my son … he’s a good boy.” The range of ages of people who died in the Bondi Beach attack is from 10 years old to 87, according to New South Wales Police. A total of 13 people died at the scene with a 10-year-old girl and 40-year-old man dying in hospital. New South Wales Police commissioner Mal Lanyon said that the older man was licensed for six firearms and six were recovered from the scene in Bondi Beach. The father and son allegedly told their family that they were on a fishing trip in Jervis Bay over the weekend, the last time Verena spoke with Naveed was on Sunday. She said: “He rings me up [on Sunday] and said, Mum, I just went for a swim. I went scuba diving. We’re going … to eat now, and then this morning, and we’re going to stay home now because it’s very hot.”

Visitors to Bondi Pavilion lay flowers on December 15, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. Picture: George Chan/Getty Images