Bereaved families met with Sir Keir on Tuesday, urging him to restrict social media use for children until the "companies responsible have fixed it and proven it is safe"

By Georgia Rowe

The mother of a teenager who was murdered after being groomed online has urged Sir Keir Starmer to deliver “bigger change” to protect children online after bereaved parents met the Prime Minister in Downing Street on Tuesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lorin LaFave, whose 14-year-old son, Breck Bednar, was murdered by someone who groomed him online, said the group made clear the meeting was “not about pity” or people “feeling sorry” for them, but about stopping other families suffering the same loss. Speaking to LBC after the meeting, Mrs LaFave said: “When we’re together, and we’re working like this, it’s to try to help other children. We want a bigger change.” She said the dangers facing children online had “snowballed over the years” and warned that “something small won’t help children, it has to be a bigger change”. Ms LaFave added that she believed the Prime Minister understood the scale of the issue as a "caring" parent, saying she wanted him to act “for the sake of his own children” and “look at it from that angle”. Read More: I'm a cybersecurity expert - my daughter won’t have social media until she’s 16 Read More: UK faces ‘wave of radicalised children’ from ‘hateful’ social media, medical leaders warn

Esther Ghey (left), the mother of Brianna Ghey, and Ruth Moss, the mother of Sophie Parkinson, both holding a picture of their daughters, arrive at Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

Breck Bednar, from Surrey, was stabbed to death at a flat in Essex in 2014 after arranging to meet someone he believed was an online friend. The 14-year-old had known 18-year-old Lewis Daynes only through online gaming and had never met him in person before going to Daynes’s flat in Grays on 17 February 2014. Mrs LaFave's comments come after bereaved families visited Downing Street on Tuesday to urge the Prime Minister to restrict social media use for children until the "companies responsible have fixed it and proven it is safe". Sir Keir Starmer has tasked the Government with putting together "a game-changer" policy to tackle social media harms affecting children. The Prime Minister pledged a crackdown “very quickly” after a consultation to help the Government decide what action it should take, titled Growing Up In The Online World, closes later on Tuesday. Speaking at an event in No10 this afternoon, Sir Keir Starmer said: “It is important for me to hear from you and to listen to all of you. I have read the stories of all your family members. “It is important that we act and we will act. I can absolutely assure you of that.”

Bereaved parents pose with images of their children outside Downing Street. Picture: Getty

Ellen Roome, who met Sir Keir at Downing Street, lost her 14-year-old boy Jools Sweeney who was found lifeless in his bedroom in their Cheltenham home on April 13, 2022. The 49-year-old believes TikTok is to blame for his death, saying the teenager had been taking part in a "blackout" challenge he had first seen on the app. Technology Secretary Liz Kendall earlier said the Government would decide on its response before the end of the year. “No-one’s going to stop me from doing what I think is right for this country,” she said. The PM said earlier today: “I'm absolutely clear that this needs to be something where there's a game changer. “So we will be acting. The question is only what we do. And that will be coming very quickly. Because we took powers earlier this year to make sure we can act very, very quickly. “So the consultation will finish, we will then act and we will be decisive. It's absolutely clear to me that we need to take action to protect children and we can act quickly.”

(L-R) Bereaved parents Liam Walsh, Lorin LaFave, Mariano Janin, Ellen Roome, Lisa Kenevan, Ruth Moss, and Stuart Stephens met with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer regarding children's use of social media. Picture: PA Media

Ministers have previously come under pressure in Parliament to ban children from the social media platforms deemed harmful. Conservative former minister Lord Nash, who pushed for a law change, said: “The Government gave a commitment to Parliament that they would introduce some form of age or functionality restriction on social media for children under 16. “We now expect them to deliver on that commitment fully and in the shortest possible timeframe.

“Hundreds of thousands of people have made their voices heard, asking the Government to raise the age for access to harmful social media to 16. “And today the Prime Minister will meet the bereaved parents who have campaigned tirelessly to prevent their experiences happening to anyone else. “Please, just get on with it.” Ms Roome, previously said: “I, and other families who have lost children to social media, will tell the Prime Minister directly – social media is a product and like any other faulty product causing the deaths of children, it should be restricted until the companies responsible have fixed it and proven it is safe.

Families arriving in Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

“We cannot go on with further speculation – we need clarity.” But some groups have said that a ban may not be the appropriate instrument to tackle a wide spread of social media harms. Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said “a ban alone would not be a panacea to all the risks posed by social media and the online world, and it would need to be supported by a much wider package of measures”. He said: “Focusing on a social media ban at the expense of broader action to ensure companies get their houses in order would risk letting them off the hook.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Acorn Nursery, Brighton, East Sussex, to announce a range of measures to support parents and families with childcare costs. Picture: Alamy

Mr Whiteman said late-evening scrolling “can also affect children’s concentration in the classroom” and urged ministers to consider what protections children should have on messaging apps and online games. The Children’s Coalition for Online Safety, led by 5Rights Foundation and including groups such as the NSPCC and Girlguiding, demanded a broader overhaul of technology companies’ business models and product design choices that risk keeping young users hooked. Leanda Barrington-Leach, executive director at 5Rights Foundation, said: “We will not fix this by tinkering around the edges, by tweaking features or relying on age limits alone. “The issue is not a single product or setting; it is built into the system itself, into business models and design choices that prioritise engagement, data extraction and profit over children’s wellbeing.” Ms Kendall some people are “very, very strongly for a ban” while others have proposed a different “way forward”.

Esther Ghey (left), the mother of Brianna Ghey, and Ruth Moss, the mother of Sophie Parkinson, both holding a picture of their daughters, arrive at Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

She said parents whose children had died “want immediate action because they do not want to see any more children coming to harm, losing their lives in the way that their children have”. The Technology Secretary continued: “We’ve got the powers now as a Government, we can implement the results of it straight away, we are not going to take longer than the end of the year.” After Lord Nash’s interventions, Parliament agreed to give the Government a flexible power to regulate or block children’s use of social media through the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act. Downing Street said the Government would set out its response to the consultation “as soon as possible” but did not specify a timeline.