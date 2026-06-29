Brooke George is accused of murdering William Treeby who allegedly became violent after "luring"her to Dubai

A fundraising page has been launched to raise £75,000 to cover the legal costs for Brooke George's case. Picture: Detained in Dubai

By Alex Storey

The mother of a British influencer accused of killing her boyfriend in Dubai is begging the authorities not to sentence her to death.

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Brooke George, 23, claims she was lured to the United Arab Emirates by William Treeby, 26, after being promised work as a model but instead had her passport confiscated by him. Former John Lewis worker George, from Gravesend, Kent, alleges Mr Treeby became violent toward her after she booked a flight home, prompting her to stab him with a kitchen knife in self-defence. However, she was arrested last Monday after trying to board a flight to London and then charged with murder in Dubai, where she may now face the death penalty by firing squad. Read more: Incredible moment boy pulled alive from Venezuela earthquake rubble days after twin tremors devastated country Read more: Three more arrested on suspicion of murder after house fire killed man, 28, in Isle of Wight

Brooke George was charged with murder. Picture: Crowdfunder

But even if George avoids the death penalty, a life sentence for the murder would offer no prospect of parole. Her mother, Thereza George, 55, has said her daughter was "terrified" when she called home from the UAE in the hours before Treeby's death. "The day before the incident, she wasn't herself. She was quieter than usual but wouldn't tell me why," Ms George told The Sun. "That evening they went to a bar in Dubai. When I spoke to Brooke right after the incident, she was absolutely terrified. "I have never seen my daughter so frightened. She was crying uncontrollably and I could see one of her eyes was badly swollen and beginning to close. "As Brooke's mother, I am deeply concerned for her welfare. The daughter I spoke to that night was utterly terrified. I firmly believe she was trying desperately to get home and away from whatever had happened to her."

Ms George was lured to Dubai by William Treeby, her mother says. Picture: Getty

Mother-of-six Ms George said her daughter first started speaking to Mr Treeby in Dubai via online in April and within weeks he introduced her to his family in England before flying her out to the UAE to visit her for the first time. She has also launched a Crowdfunding page with the target of raising £75,000 to cover the legal costs. George, who has more than 100,000 followers on TikTok, went to Dubai at the end of May where she spent around two-and-a-half weeks with the victim, who brought her to high-end restaurants and luxury beach clubs. Ms George recalls her daughter believing he was the man of her"'dreams," and planned to visit him in Dubai again a week later. However, it was then that her mother said things between the couple went wrong and she received the worrying phone call from her daughter. George claims Mr Treeby assaulted her in a car after a night out at Caffreys Bar in Jumeirah Village before continuing the attack at his flat.

William Treeby. Picture: Social Media