Mother of 'killer' British influencer, 23, begs Dubai authorities not to make her face firing squad and reveals frantic phone call
Brooke George is accused of murdering William Treeby who allegedly became violent after "luring"her to Dubai
The mother of a British influencer accused of killing her boyfriend in Dubai is begging the authorities not to sentence her to death.
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Brooke George, 23, claims she was lured to the United Arab Emirates by William Treeby, 26, after being promised work as a model but instead had her passport confiscated by him.
Former John Lewis worker George, from Gravesend, Kent, alleges Mr Treeby became violent toward her after she booked a flight home, prompting her to stab him with a kitchen knife in self-defence.
However, she was arrested last Monday after trying to board a flight to London and then charged with murder in Dubai, where she may now face the death penalty by firing squad.
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But even if George avoids the death penalty, a life sentence for the murder would offer no prospect of parole.
Her mother, Thereza George, 55, has said her daughter was "terrified" when she called home from the UAE in the hours before Treeby's death.
"The day before the incident, she wasn't herself. She was quieter than usual but wouldn't tell me why," Ms George told The Sun.
"That evening they went to a bar in Dubai. When I spoke to Brooke right after the incident, she was absolutely terrified.
"I have never seen my daughter so frightened. She was crying uncontrollably and I could see one of her eyes was badly swollen and beginning to close.
"As Brooke's mother, I am deeply concerned for her welfare. The daughter I spoke to that night was utterly terrified. I firmly believe she was trying desperately to get home and away from whatever had happened to her."
Mother-of-six Ms George said her daughter first started speaking to Mr Treeby in Dubai via online in April and within weeks he introduced her to his family in England before flying her out to the UAE to visit her for the first time.
She has also launched a Crowdfunding page with the target of raising £75,000 to cover the legal costs.
George, who has more than 100,000 followers on TikTok, went to Dubai at the end of May where she spent around two-and-a-half weeks with the victim, who brought her to high-end restaurants and luxury beach clubs.
Ms George recalls her daughter believing he was the man of her"'dreams," and planned to visit him in Dubai again a week later.
However, it was then that her mother said things between the couple went wrong and she received the worrying phone call from her daughter.
George claims Mr Treeby assaulted her in a car after a night out at Caffreys Bar in Jumeirah Village before continuing the attack at his flat.
The pair returned to his apartment to retrieve her passport when the fatal stabbing occurred.
Chief executive of Detained in Dubai, Radha Stirling, is supporting George but admitted she may face a firing squad if convicted.
Ms Stirling said: "Authorities must treat her as a domestic violence survivor while they investigate. Brooke maintains she acted in genuine fear for her safety after a violent assault.
"We will ensure her rights are protected and that she receives a fair trial."
Mr Treeby's family paid tribute to their loss, with his mother Karen writing: "'My darling son, I'm broken. Rest in forever peace, my Bill. You will be so missed and loved by us all. We will never forget you and will keep your memory alive always."
A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: "We are in touch with a British woman detained in the UAE. We are supporting her family and are in contact with the local authorities."