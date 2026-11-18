Mother-of-five died while undergoing Brazilian butt lift 'at friend's house', inquest told
Alice Webb, 33, collapsed during the cosmetic procedure at a property in Gloucester
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An inquest has begun into the death of a mother-of-five after undergoing a Brazilian butt lift.
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Alice Webb, 33, collapsed during the cosmetic procedure at a property in Gloucester on September 23, 2024.
Gloucestershire Coroner’s Court heard Ms Webb, from Wotton-under-Edge, was taken to hospital but died there hours later.
The inquest was told Jordan Parke, 34, performed the procedure on Ms Webb.
Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire, told jurors Mr Parke had died “at a later stage”.
She said: “Alice – her photograph is displayed in court – was a 33-year-old mother of five children.
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“Back on September 23 2024, Alice collapsed at a friend’s house, whilst undergoing a procedure called the Brazilian butt lift.
“A 34-year-old man, Jordan Parke, did the procedure on Alice. Jordan is now deceased. He died at a later stage.
“On September 23, paramedics were rung to attend at 9pm. Paramedics attended the scene.
“The paramedics transferred Alice to the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, where despite resuscitation efforts, Alice very tragically passed away in the early hours of the morning of September 24.”
The coroner told jurors they would hear evidence from Home Office forensic pathologist Dr Stephen Leadbetter, as well as a paramedic, a member of Ms Webb’s family, and the officer in charge of the case at Gloucestershire Police.
She said there would be further written statements, as well as exhibits to be played in court.
Dr Leadbetter, giving evidence, confirmed he had performed a post-mortem examination on Ms Webb.
He described how there were “several dressings over the front of the outer aspect of each upper thigh and at the base of each buttock”.
He said: “These I took to cover injection sites but in terms of injury, other than that I saw nothing other than those things which would be attributable to the attempt at resuscitation.”
Ms Webb’s sister, April Palmer, and her former partner Ben Kingscote wrote to the health secretary in May over the lack of regulation within the cosmetic industry.
“We are asking for urgent Government action to strengthen regulation and to implement Alice’s Law,” Ms Palmer said.
“Alice’s Law is very important to us as a family, as we believe it could prevent avoidable harm and spare other families the same heartbreak.
“We are specifically calling for liquid BBL procedures to be restricted, as a matter of urgency, to appropriately qualified surgeons only.
“Since Alice’s death, we have been working with Save Face to press for these restrictions to be introduced in her name."
The inquest, which is due to last for three days, continues.