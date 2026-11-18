Alice Webb, 33, collapsed during the cosmetic procedure at a property in Gloucester

Alice Webb collapsed during the cosmetic procedure at a property in Gloucester. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

By Georgia Rowe

An inquest has begun into the death of a mother-of-five after undergoing a Brazilian butt lift.

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The inquest was told Jordan Parke, 34, performed the procedure on Ms Webb. Picture: Facebook

“Back on September 23 2024, Alice collapsed at a friend’s house, whilst undergoing a procedure called the Brazilian butt lift. “A 34-year-old man, Jordan Parke, did the procedure on Alice. Jordan is now deceased. He died at a later stage. “On September 23, paramedics were rung to attend at 9pm. Paramedics attended the scene. “The paramedics transferred Alice to the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, where despite resuscitation efforts, Alice very tragically passed away in the early hours of the morning of September 24.” The coroner told jurors they would hear evidence from Home Office forensic pathologist Dr Stephen Leadbetter, as well as a paramedic, a member of Ms Webb’s family, and the officer in charge of the case at Gloucestershire Police. She said there would be further written statements, as well as exhibits to be played in court. Dr Leadbetter, giving evidence, confirmed he had performed a post-mortem examination on Ms Webb.

Ms Webb died at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. Picture: Christopher Smith/Alamy