Mother of girl, 14, stabbed in frenzied attack by teenager she refused to date hits out at 'disgusting' and 'evil' sentence
The attacker, also 14, was given a restraining order and a referral order last month
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The mother of a 14-year-old girl who was stabbed by a boy she rejected has told LBC they've been "incredibly let down" by the justice system.
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The attacker, also 14, launched the frenzied attack in a corner shop in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, because the girl didn't want to date him.
CCTV video shows the boy lunging at his victim at least ten times with a six-inch kitchen knife before she was able to escape with the help of the shopkeeper, who was also injured.
The violent attack in March followed months of online harassment and "obsessive" behaviour.
The boy later admitted wounding with intent, inflicting grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
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Last month he was given a three-year restraining order and a one-year referral order by Judge Ian Lawrie, who told Gloucester Crown Court that although he thought the stabbing was "a very troubling event", he didn’t think the boy was a danger.
Sentencing guidelines in the UK mean that referral orders can be given when a youth offender pleads guilty and it is their first time in court.
Instead of being sentenced to time in detention, they are required to attend meetings with a panel to discuss their rehabilitation.
Custodial sentences can be handed down in youth courts for the most serious offences, as a last resort.
But the victim's mother said it was "disgusting" that her daughter’s attacker is now "free to walk the streets".
Speaking anonymously to LBC she said: "Hundreds of thousands of people have now seen the footage [of the attack].
"It's violent, and it is evil. How can [the judge] watch that and not think he is dangerous? Sack him – to put it bluntly.
"We put our faith in him for justice and protection. Does somebody actually have to die to get justice?"
The woman added that her family have been "incredibly let down" by the justice system and that it is her daughter who is now "living with a prison sentence".
Because the boy was 14, the case was heard in a Youth Court, which means the Attorney General cannot consider it under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
A government spokesperson told LBC: "We share the public's shock at the details of this horrific crime.
"Our thoughts are with the victim and her family, and we recognise it will be deeply disappointing that the sentence handed out cannot be referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
"We are reviewing how the law can better protect victims in the youth courts."