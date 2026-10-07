The attacker, also 14, was given a restraining order and a referral order last month

The 14-year-old boy stabbed a girl inside a shop after she refused to date him. Picture: Gloucestershire Police

By Alex Storey

The mother of a 14-year-old girl who was stabbed by a boy she rejected has told LBC they've been "incredibly let down" by the justice system.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The attacker, also 14, launched the frenzied attack in a corner shop in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, because the girl didn't want to date him. CCTV video shows the boy lunging at his victim at least ten times with a six-inch kitchen knife before she was able to escape with the help of the shopkeeper, who was also injured. The violent attack in March followed months of online harassment and "obsessive" behaviour. The boy later admitted wounding with intent, inflicting grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in a public place. Read more: Family pay tribute to 'kind, generous and loving' royal GP found dead at home in Norfolk Read more: Eleven people arrested for 'inciting racial hatred' on October 7 pro-Palestine march

The boy was handed a three-year restraining order and a one-year referral order at Gloucester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Last month he was given a three-year restraining order and a one-year referral order by Judge Ian Lawrie, who told Gloucester Crown Court that although he thought the stabbing was "a very troubling event", he didn’t think the boy was a danger. Sentencing guidelines in the UK mean that referral orders can be given when a youth offender pleads guilty and it is their first time in court. Instead of being sentenced to time in detention, they are required to attend meetings with a panel to discuss their rehabilitation. Custodial sentences can be handed down in youth courts for the most serious offences, as a last resort. But the victim's mother said it was "disgusting" that her daughter’s attacker is now "free to walk the streets". Speaking anonymously to LBC she said: "Hundreds of thousands of people have now seen the footage [of the attack].

The attack happened in Cirencester, Gloucestershire. Picture: Alamy