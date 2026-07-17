The mother of Henry Nowak's killer has been sentenced to three years in prison over removing the murder weapon from the scene.

Kiran Kaur, 53, was found guilty of assisting Vickrum Digwa by removing the knife he used to kill Henry Nowak from the scene of the murder in Southampton last year.

Digwa, 23, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years on June 1 for the murder of the 18-year-old finance student, after falsely claiming Mr Nowak had racially abused him.

Kiran Kaur was found guilty in May of assisting an offender after she took 21cm (8in) knife which Vickrum Digwa used to stab Henry back to the family home.

Sentencing Kaur, Judge William Mousley KC said: “A responsible parent would have challenged their son over their actions and encourage them to do the right thing.