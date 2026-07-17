Mother of Henry Nowak’s killer jailed for assisting son by removing knife from murder scene
Kiran Kaur, 53, was found guilty of assisting her son Vickrum Digwa by removing the murder weapon from the scene
The mother of Henry Nowak's killer has been sentenced to three years in prison over removing the murder weapon from the scene.
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Kiran Kaur, 53, was found guilty of assisting Vickrum Digwa by removing the knife he used to kill Henry Nowak from the scene of the murder in Southampton last year.
Digwa, 23, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years on June 1 for the murder of the 18-year-old finance student, after falsely claiming Mr Nowak had racially abused him.
Kiran Kaur was found guilty in May of assisting an offender after she took 21cm (8in) knife which Vickrum Digwa used to stab Henry back to the family home.
Sentencing Kaur, Judge William Mousley KC said: “A responsible parent would have challenged their son over their actions and encourage them to do the right thing.
“Instead you took the knife home and put it with a larger collection of ceremonial and other weapons in your son’s bedroom.
“That would have helped to conceal what it had been used for.”
Earlier this month, Vickrum Digwa's sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General with a view to increasing the sentence.
It sparked national outrage and accusations of two-tier policing after it emerged police handcuffed the victim as he lay dying and failed to get him prompt medical treatment after he told them he’d been stabbed.
It has now emerged that killer Digwa, who stabbed his victim to death with a Sikh ceremonial dagger, has applied to have his conviction quashed and to have his jail term reduced.
A Court of Appeal official has confirmed that Digwa's case had previously been referred to them as "unduly lenient".
The grounds of Digwa’s appeal have not been made clear.