Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Siobhan Whyte, the mother of Rhiannon Whyte who was killed by an asylum seeker, speaking during a press conference in Warwickshire. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The mother of hotel worker Rhiannon Whyte, who was murdered by a Sudanese asylum seeker in Walsall in 2024, said more people will be murdered and raped in the UK if small boats arrivals continue.

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Rhiannon Whyte was murdered by Deng Majek, who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years, at the Bescot Stadium railway station in October 2024. She had worked at the hotel he had been housed in while his asylum claim was being processed. Speaking at a Reform UK event alongside its party’s leader Nigel Farage in Warwickshire, her mother Siobhan Whyte said: “He took Rhiannon’s life in 90 seconds, stabbed her through the brain stem. “He has never shown any remorse, he called forensics liars, he just didn’t care, he didn’t tell us why, he just denied everything. So we’ve had to live with that. Her little boy’s been left without a mum, my children have been left without a sister, and I’ve lost my daughter through these scumbags that were allowed into this country illegally.

Rhiannon Whyte had been cleaning and serving food at the hotel. Picture: BTP

Speaking afterwards Mr Farage said: “Who next? There is nothing being done to change any of this. There is no plan with the French, and it doesn’t really matter how much money we send them, because we’ve given them £800 million to stop this since 2014, and I think cases like this genuinely outrage the British public as they should. “This murder, this death was wholly unnecessary in every way.”

Speaking afterwards Mr Farage said: “Who next? There is nothing being done to change any of this. There is no plan with the French, and it doesn’t really matter how much money we send them, because we’ve given them £800 million to stop this since 2014, and I think cases like this genuinely outrage the British public as they should. “This murder, this death was wholly unnecessary in every way.”