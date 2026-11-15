'I fought for my son with every fibre of my being': Mother of murdered teen Daejaun Campbell says knife crime is 'no longer a priority' for Met
Daejaun's mother, Joelle Taylor, says there has been "no accountability" following a string of failings that she says led to her son's death.
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The mother of murdered teenager Daejaun Campbell, who was stabbed to death in a gang-related machete attack, has said knife crime is "no longer a priority" for the Metropolitan Police.
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Daejaun Campbell begged, “I’m 15, don’t let me die” after being ambushed in Woolwich, south-east London, on September 22, 2024.
Speaking with LBC's Laila Cunningham, Daejaun's mother, Joelle Taylor, insisted her son's death could have been avoided, adding that he was "let down by the services that were in place to protect him".
"He was let down by his school, he was let down by the local authority, he was let down by the police and everybody else in between," she told LBC.
"I fought for my son. I fought with every fibre of my being. And it's living with - there's no accountability."
"I loved being a parent. That was my - that is my greatest accomplishment in this life, and they've taken that away from me."
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The two teen killers, described in court as "cowardly", were jailed for his killing following the gang-related machete attack.
Imri Doue, 18, from Woolwich, was found guilty of murdering Daejaun Campell and his co-accused Marko Balaz, 19, from Abbey Wood, was convicted of manslaughter.
A third defendant, Jacob Losiewicz, 18, was cleared of murder.
"The police had the information, the school had the information, the local authority had all the information. They didn't share it with me for me, to try and assist them in keeping my son safe.
"Instead, they kept it to themselves. They didn't even share the information with the organisations or the institutions that they should be sharing the information with," she told LBC.
Giving one example of the ways in which her son's death could have been avoided, Ms Taylor told Laila of a meeting that took place between the local authority, police and other bodies prior to her son's death.
"The September before my son's life was taken, I had a meeting, a Teams meeting. There should have been roughly about 8 professionals in that meeting," she told LBC.
"Only 2 turned up."
"The most important person that should have been in that meeting was the Metropolitan Police, a representative from [the Met] — and no one turned up."
Following Daejaun's death, his friend and aspiring rapper Kelyan Bokassa, 14, nicknamed Grippa, had featured in a YouTube music video entitled Gotta Eat.
The video shows him crouching beside a floral tribute to Daejaun.
On January 7, a handful of months after Daejaun's death, Kelyan too was fatally stabbed by two 16-year-old boys with machetes on a bus in Woolwich.
"There is no accountability from the services that have been created to provide support for those who don't have it," Ms Taylor said of her son's death.
"When my son got murdered, I requested, under the Freedom of Information Act, a document from social services which wrote, in black and white, that the affiliations that my son got involved in were known for drugs, weapons, and violence. And I didn't know this until my son was dead."
The Greenwich Safeguarding Children Partnership undertook an independent review in the wake of Daejaun's death, with the report listing nine recommendations to strengthen how agencies in Greenwich, his local authority, work together to protect children and young people at risk of exploitation, serious violence and harm.
Those recommendations are being looked at by th
It comes after Daejaun's mother recounted how her son had been groomed by older boys and was himself not a gang member - although those he associated with were.
"I feel as if the police had acted on the information that was already provided to them. For example, the local MP came to my house and she sat around my dining table - I've got witnesses for this. And she said the police had the information.
"They sat there and they watched minors go in and out of what they call a bando, a trap house, an address that is no good for minors - and they did nothing. And then when my son got murdered, now they want to catch the perpetrators, perpetrators that was already known to them."
"To get told that there are lessons to be learned. The statistics never work in the favour of the victims but always in the favour of the perpetrators.
"The moment I speak honestly about how I'm feeling, how I'm thinking, what I'm going through, I get a referral to social services. They come and do nothing," she said of her attempts to campaign for change.
"It's going to take each and every one of us to work together for this to change."
The Metropolitan Police and Greenwich Council have been contacted for comment.