Daejaun's mother, Joelle Taylor, says there has been "no accountability" following a string of failings that she says led to her son's death.

Daejaun Campbell's mother, Joelle Taylor, speaks to the media outside the the Old Bailey. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The mother of murdered teenager Daejaun Campbell, who was stabbed to death in a gang-related machete attack, has said knife crime is "no longer a priority" for the Metropolitan Police.

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Daejaun Campbell begged, “I’m 15, don’t let me die” after being ambushed in Woolwich, south-east London, on September 22, 2024. Speaking with LBC's Laila Cunningham, Daejaun's mother, Joelle Taylor, insisted her son's death could have been avoided, adding that he was "let down by the services that were in place to protect him". "He was let down by his school, he was let down by the local authority, he was let down by the police and everybody else in between," she told LBC. "I fought for my son. I fought with every fibre of my being. And it's living with - there's no accountability." "I loved being a parent. That was my - that is my greatest accomplishment in this life, and they've taken that away from me." Read more: Russell Brand's wife shares message from rapist comedian after first days of ten-year jail term Read more: Man dies after being struck by ambulance near Sunderland

Daejaun Campbell, 15, died after being stabbed to death in Woolwich, back in December. Picture: Handout

The two teen killers, described in court as "cowardly", were jailed for his killing following the gang-related machete attack. Imri Doue, 18, from Woolwich, was found guilty of murdering Daejaun Campell and his co-accused Marko Balaz, 19, from Abbey Wood, was convicted of manslaughter. A third defendant, Jacob Losiewicz, 18, was cleared of murder. "The police had the information, the school had the information, the local authority had all the information. They didn't share it with me for me, to try and assist them in keeping my son safe. "Instead, they kept it to themselves. They didn't even share the information with the organisations or the institutions that they should be sharing the information with," she told LBC. Giving one example of the ways in which her son's death could have been avoided, Ms Taylor told Laila of a meeting that took place between the local authority, police and other bodies prior to her son's death. "The September before my son's life was taken, I had a meeting, a Teams meeting. There should have been roughly about 8 professionals in that meeting," she told LBC. "Only 2 turned up." "The most important person that should have been in that meeting was the Metropolitan Police, a representative from [the Met] — and no one turned up."

Daejaun Campbell's mother, Joelle Taylor, speaks to the media outside the the Old Bailey, central London, after two "cowardly" teenagers have been locked up. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Following Daejaun's death, his friend and aspiring rapper Kelyan Bokassa, 14, nicknamed Grippa, had featured in a YouTube music video entitled Gotta Eat. The video shows him crouching beside a floral tribute to Daejaun. On January 7, a handful of months after Daejaun's death, Kelyan too was fatally stabbed by two 16-year-old boys with machetes on a bus in Woolwich. "There is no accountability from the services that have been created to provide support for those who don't have it," Ms Taylor said of her son's death. "When my son got murdered, I requested, under the Freedom of Information Act, a document from social services which wrote, in black and white, that the affiliations that my son got involved in were known for drugs, weapons, and violence. And I didn't know this until my son was dead." The Greenwich Safeguarding Children Partnership undertook an independent review in the wake of Daejaun's death, with the report listing nine recommendations to strengthen how agencies in Greenwich, his local authority, work together to protect children and young people at risk of exploitation, serious violence and harm. Those recommendations are being looked at by th It comes after Daejaun's mother recounted how her son had been groomed by older boys and was himself not a gang member - although those he associated with were.

A ribbon worn by Daejaun Campbell's mother, Joelle Taylor, outside the Old Bailey, central London, after two "cowardly" teenagers have been locked up for killing 15-year-old Daejaun in a gang-related machete attack. Picture: PA Images/Alamy