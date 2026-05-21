Jane Colechin took her own life aged 44. Picture: GOFUNDME

By Jacob Paul

A mother-of-two took her own life after ordering a deadly chemical to her doorstep, an inquest heard.

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Charity worker Jane Colechin, 44, began searching for the fatal substance online as she became gripped by a battle with severe anxiety. It arrived at the property she lived in with partner Sean Gleeson and their twin sons in Forest Gate, east London. Det Con Sam Drury of the Metropolitan Police, said he and his team had been probing Ms Colechin’s death as part of a wider investigation into the substance, which has been linked to at least five deaths and has been dubbed a "suicide-kit" when ordered online. “I looked through her mobile phone for keywords relating to this (the substance) and found 1,360 instances of them between 1 December 2024 and 1 January 2025. "She also went onto a website which provides information relating to suicide and the chemical as well as a Royal Mail tracking service for a parcel with the chemical,” he told an inquest at East London Coroner’s Court. Read more: Mother drowned after getting trapped in sea rocks as tide rose, inquest hears - as tributes paid to 'bubbly, fun' woman Read more: Rob Burrow's dad Geoff dies as tributes pour in for 'tireless' MND campaigner

The package was delivered via royal mail. Picture: Alamy

The chemical was found in her body at 46,860 times higher than in a normal fasted person, a toxicology report revealed. The inquest heard how Ms Colechin’s mental health began spiralling after the birth of her twin boys Josh and Fred in 2017. She appeared to recover not long after and was seemingly fine for years, with loved ones describing her as “loving, fiercely intelligent, vivacious and unfiltered”. But in 2024, her mental health began to deteriorate again when she contracted a virus and started suffering from bouts of insomnia and anxiety, leading to workplace stress. She was later prescribed the anti-anxiety drug clonazepam which appeared to help at first, according to her husband, but she later sank back into problems amid a growing dependency on benzodiazepines. After seeing a GP several times in November and December she was referred to a psychologist. On December 23, she reached a new low and attempted to contact the Newham Home Treatment Team, following a referral, but was told she needed to call 111. Coroner Nadia Persaud found it was “possible” rather than “probable” that her death could have been spared if the team was able to see her that day.

Ms Colechin was described as “loving, fiercely intelligent" in a tribute. Picture: X