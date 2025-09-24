Mother praises daughter’s strength after teen was ‘stabbed five times’ in horror attack
Three teenage girls were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm but have since been released on bail.
A mother has praised her daughter’s strength following an alleged knife attack which saw the girl suffer multiple stab wounds to her back, neck and arms.
The 14-year-old girl suffered "serious" injuries in the horror attack which took place at a park in Whittington, near Worcester on Sunday.
The teenager was immediately taken to hospital to receive treatment and is said to now be "back home and resting", according to her mother.
"She’s doing okay, just very sore. She is the strongest and most resilient girl I know."
Police were called to a park in Whittington, off Heron End, at 7.40pm on Sunday after distressed residents reported the sound of screaming cries.
Three teenage girls were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm but have since been released on bail while police enquiries continue.
The attack has caused shock across the community, with Droitwich MP Nigel Huddleston calling the incident "deeply distressing".
Mr Huddleston said his thoughts were with the girl and her family, wishing her a full and speedy recovery.
He added: "Local residents are understandably shocked and concerned that such a serious incident could take place in their local community, as of course am I.
"It is therefore vital that we now allow the police the time and space to proceed with their investigations, so that we can understand exactly what happened."
Detective Inspector Sharon Wallace-Rathmell reassured the community that police are working hard to understand what happened and have requested anyone with details to get in touch to help with their enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 01905 331234, quoting incident number 420i of 21 September 2025.