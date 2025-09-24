A mother has praised her daughter’s strength following an alleged knife attack which saw the girl suffer multiple stab wounds to her back, neck and arms.

The 14-year-old girl suffered "serious" injuries in the horror attack which took place at a park in Whittington, near Worcester on Sunday.

The teenager was immediately taken to hospital to receive treatment and is said to now be "back home and resting", according to her mother.

"She’s doing okay, just very sore. She is the strongest and most resilient girl I know."

Police were called to a park in Whittington, off Heron End, at 7.40pm on Sunday after distressed residents reported the sound of screaming cries.

Three teenage girls were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm but have since been released on bail while police enquiries continue.

The attack has caused shock across the community, with Droitwich MP Nigel Huddleston calling the incident "deeply distressing".