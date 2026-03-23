Christine Lote, 41, from Bristol, was diagnosed in 2022 with a rare type of bone cancer called chondrosarcoma in her heel

Christine Lote and her daughter Sophie. Picture: Christine Lote/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A mother with stage four cancer has called for reforms to her local authority’s “unfair” school allocation policy, and a change to the national schools admissions code.

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Christine Lote, 41, from Bristol, was diagnosed in 2022 with a rare type of bone cancer called chondrosarcoma in her heel. This type of cancer does not respond to chemotherapy or radiotherapy, so she had her leg amputated in June 2023. A year later, she found the cancer had spread to her lungs and was incurable. Mrs Lote and her husband Damien have daughters Sophie, four, and Chloe, three. Last year, the family went through the usual process to get Sophie into a local primary school. Their preferred school was close by, which would enable Mrs Lote, as an amputee, to walk her daughter to school. It also has bereavement-trained staff, which is important to the family because Mrs Lote does not expect to live long enough to see Sophie finish primary school. Read more: Children on social media for three hours a day ‘more likely to develop anxiety’ Read more: Hundreds of children stay in hospital unnecessarily every day in 'hidden crisis'

Christine Lote and her daughter Sophie. Picture: Christine Lote/PA Wire

Mrs Lote told the Press Association: “Statistically, I won’t see her through primary school. “Because it’s such a rare type of cancer that I’ve got, there’s not an awful lot of data around it, but I did put to my consultant at the time that I was diagnosed: ‘How long are we talking? “She said five years is optimistic. That was over 18 months ago.” Mrs Lote said that, although her scans are currently coming back stable, she wants to “future-proof” the situation for her family. She said: “Every part of me wants to be here for as long as possible, but I’d be failing my job as a mother if I didn’t future-proof her care.” Despite these circumstances, Sophie was assigned to the family’s third-choice school, which is further away and does not have the specialist bereavement support. The family appealed against the decision, but were again turned down because medical conditions are not considered by South Gloucestershire Council under its schools admissions criteria. Mrs Lote told PA: “I felt that that was slightly unfair, and we’ve since been on a bit of a crusade about trying to get the council to consider their policy and review that, which they have promised me they will undertake that review this year.” She said that, while she understands that policy must be adhered to, it is “a shame that a human heart can’t look into my circumstances and make an exception”.

Other local authorities do have a “social or medical need exemption” written into their policies and South Gloucestershire Council is consulting its community on the policy this year. While any change would be too late for Sophie, who started reception in September, it could help other families. Mrs Lote’s MP Claire Hazelgrove said the situation “feels wrong”, but the council is “legally tied” because of its policy. The Labour MP for Filton and Bradley Stoke said she is sure the policy is “entirely inadvertent”, adding: “You can’t always foresee everything that might happen in terms of every individual case”. That said, she is “confident that it will change” once the statutory consultation has taken place, and that it will “really make a difference” locally. Mrs Lote also wants to try to end the “postcode lottery” nationally. Ms Hazelgrove arranged for her constituent to meet schools minister Georgia Gould in December and said she is “sympathetic” to the family’s plight. While the Department for Education has no say over local admissions policies if they are legal – as this one is – many local authorities lift from the national schools admissions code. This code sets out a framework and provides guidance and examples of situations where there may be a need for flexibility. In the recently published Schools White Paper, the Government committed to consulting on changes to the schools admissions code.

Claire Hazelgrove, Labour Party, MP for the Filton and Bradley Stoke. Picture: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News