A mother suffered severe burns when she was set on fire in front of her teenage daughter in a revenge arson attack.

Ten men involved in the attack have all been convicted.

She suffered a broken pelvis, broken ribs and a lacerated liver in the fall, and had to learn to walk again. The teenager suffered 15 per cent burns to her right arm and right leg.

The mother suffered 65 per cent burns and was in a coma for two months and was left with life changing injuries.

The woman and her child, 13, both suffered severe burns and had to jump from an upstairs window to escape.

The woman, 31, was hit in the head as a gang of 10 men petrol-bombed her house in December 2021.

At around 4pm on Dec 16, 2021, Naveed Hussain, Bilal Ahmed, Kashif Ahmed and Ali Abbas had a fight on Kildare Street, Longton. Kashif Ahmed was stabbed in the shoulder and went to hospital for treatment.

A group of men then went to a home on Beverley Drive where they demanded to speak to Hussain.

The men smashed a window, then hit the woman on the head ,before pouring petrol into the hallway and setting fire to the house.

10 men were convicted following an 11-week trial. Shakil Uddin, 23, from Oldham, Greater Manchester, was found guilty of attempted murder and arson with intent on Feb 20.

Lukman Khan, 24, and Riyadh Iqbal, 23, both of Normacot, Stoke-on-Trent, were found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and arson with intent.

Muhammad Sufyaan-Shah, 25, of Wigan, and Tayyeb Majeed, 23, of Longton, were convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Previously, Ali Abbas, 22, and Haris Mahmood, 21, both of Normacot, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

Naveed Hussain, 32, of Longton, admitted violent disorder and possession of a knife blade or a sharp, pointed article in a public place last December.

Kashif Ahmed, 25, of Stoke-on-Trent, Bilal Ahmed, 26, and Ali Abbas, 22, both of Normacot, all previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Detective Constable Howard Davies, of Staffordshire Police’s major investigations department, said: “This was a horrific ordeal for a mother to be set on fire in her own home in front of her daughter by a number of men seeking revenge.

“Our investigation reflects the sustained commitment of officers and partners to securing justice for the victims and ensuring those involved are held fully accountable.”

The men have been remanded in custody. They will be sentenced on a date and at a court yet to be decided.