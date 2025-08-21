Emily Long, 34, opened fire on her terminally ill husband, Ryan Long, 48, and two of their children, Parker, 8, and Ryan, 6,. Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

A mother-of-three opened fire on her terminally ill husband and two of their children, killing all three before turning the gun on herself in a murder-suicide, police say.

Emily Long, 34, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Monday. Her husband, Ryan Long, 48, who was understood to be fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer, was discovered lifeless after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. In the same house, their two children, Parker, 8, and Ryan, 6, were both found dead from single gunshots to the head, according to autopsy results. New Hampshire State Police were called shortly after 8:20 pm on Monday to the home in the area, where they found the three bodies. However, the couple's three-year-old child seemingly survived and was found unscathed inside the home. The boy appeared to have stayed alone in the house hours after the incident. Police say Emily Long used a handgun to open fire on her family. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said the mother "took her own life immediately thereafter."

Emily Long made a series of TikTok's where she opened up about her husband's diagnosis and her mental struggles in the days leading up to the shootings. Picture: TikTok