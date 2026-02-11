A British woman has been arrested at a Spanish tourist hotspot after her eight-month-old baby tested positive for cocaine.

The mother, 25, had been camping with her partner in the Costa del Sol when they lit a bonfire under a tree which alerted the attention of local police.

When officers arrived at Cabopino Beach, near Marbella, they became concerned for the child's living conditions and arranged for him to be sent to a nearby health centre to be checked over.

Police also found the couple had an uninsured car parked nearby, which had an expired MOT. They have since been arrested and are due to appear in court.

Read more: Terrified residents warned of armed 'suspect in a dress' before horror mass shooting at school unfolded

Read more: Twelve people arrested in connection with murder of man who has not been seen in two years