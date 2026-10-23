Yasmeen Ali also tried to take her own life after the killings, a court heard

Picture: Sudanese South West Network

By Alex Storey

A mother has pleaded guilty to stabbing her three children to death at the family's home.

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Seven-year-old Fares Bash, Joury Bash, three, and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash were found dead at a property in Sea Mills, Bristol, in February 2024. The children's mum Yasmeen Ali, who tried to take her own life after the stabbings, was initially charged with murder but admitted three charges of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court today. A judge described the case as a "tragedy" and concluded that her crimes were "almost entirely attributable to mental disorder", and sentenced her to an indefinite hospital order. Read more: Melania Trump secures ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for blockaded town 'on brink of disaster', White House says Read more: 'Despicable' man who had 'perverted infatuation' with his stepdaughter jailed for killing her on her birthday

Alfil Bash, father of seven-year-old Fares Bash, three-year-old Joury Bash and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash, at an earlier court hearing. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Police forensic tent at the scene in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills, Bristol. Picture: Alamy

A letter sent by bosses at Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust apologised for "failings in the care" that she received, which also set out the steps that have been taken to improve care. The court heard that Ali had dialled 999 after the attacks and told police she was "going to God". Police attended the property and could hear "screaming and chanting", with Ali discovered partially clothed with self-inflicted stab wounds to her throat and stomach. Her three children suffered "terrible injuries" and were discovered deceased on her bed. Mr Justice Linden said: "They are clearly consistent with you being in a psychotic state when you inflicted them." Ali was taken to Southmead Hospital, where she underwent surgery, and was discharged to a psychiatric hospital more than two weeks later. She told a nurse she had received messages to kill her children at midnight "but no-one died and I asked Allah for forgiveness".

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen speaking to the media near to the scene in February 2024. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

In a victim statement, Mr Bash said: "No words can describe the pain I am going through. Part of me has died. "My children were innocent human beings. They were precious and deserved long, happy lives, to make friends and make their own families one day. "I'll spend the rest of my life grieving for my children." The court heard that Ali worked as a dental nurse until the age of 29, when her marriage to Alfil Bash – who lived in the UK – was arranged by her family. They married in Egypt and she returned to Sudan, where she gave birth to the couple’s first child, Fares, before moving to join Mr Bash in England in 2018. The couple had two other children but their relationship became strained during her third pregnancy and Ali told family members she wanted to leave.

Mr Bash (pictured) said "no words can describe the pain I am going through". Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The judge said Ali had come to the UK on a spousal visa, meaning she had no recourse to public funds and her ability to remain in the UK depended on being married to Mr Bash. In September 2023, the children’s primary school raised concerns to social services about possible domestic violence, with Ali reporting she had been attacked by her husband while breastfeeding. "The effect of Mr Bash being remanded into custody was that you had no access to funds," the judge told Ali. Concerns were raised over Ali’s mental health on February 6, 2024 and she was visited at home by professionals over the following days. The judge added: "It is my view that you would not have done what you did if you had been well. "Your actions came as a total shock to those who knew you, and saw you on a regular basis. You were clearly a loving mother to your children and cared deeply for them."

Police at the scene. Picture: Alamy