The case alleges Jools, Isaac Kenevan, 13, Archie Battersbee, 12, Noah Gibson, 11, and Maia Walsh, 13, died while attempting an online challenge

Ellen Roome, 49, from Gloucestershire with her 14-year-old son Jools Sweeney. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

A mother who is among British parents suing TikTok after the deaths of five children has described a hearing in the United States as “deeply painful”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ellen Roome, 49, from Gloucestershire, has been campaigning since her 14-year-old son Jools Sweeney died at home in Cheltenham in 2022. She travelled to Delaware to attend the hearing in the case filed by the Social Media Victims Law Centre against TikTok and its parent company ByteDance. The case alleges Jools, Isaac Kenevan, 13, Archie Battersbee, 12, Noah Gibson, 11, and Maia Walsh, 13, died while attempting an online challenge. Read More: Boy, 14, died in mother’s arms after viral challenge - and she’s suing TikTok for answers in US court Ms Roome wrote on Facebook: "Today we had our TikTok hearing.

"We now have to wait for the judge to decide whether the case is dismissed or whether we are allowed to proceed to the discovery stage. "Sitting through the hearing was incredibly hard. The language was cold, technical and legal. For the court, this is about motions and procedures. For us, it is about our children. Our dead children." She continued: "Listening to lawyers argue abstract points while the reality of our loss sat silently behind every word was deeply painful. This is our lived experience, our grief, and our determination to find the truth and protect other children. "Whatever the outcome, we showed up. We spoke for our children. And we will keep going. Thank you to everyone who continues to support us." Ms Roome sold the financial business she had run for 18 years to campaign for Jools' Law, a right for parents to access their deceased child's data without a court order. She is also pushing for wider changes to social media to improve the safety of children online. Since her son's death, Ms Roome has been trying to obtain data from TikTok and ByteDance which she believes could provide an explanation as to what happened. Ms Roome had spoken before the hearing about the importance of social media companies being held to account for children viewing harmful content on their platforms. "This is about accountability," she said previously. "We are in Delaware to make sure social media companies are held responsible for the harm caused on their platforms.

The Tik Tok app. Picture: Alamy