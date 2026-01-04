A mother has paid tribute to her 16-year-old son “with the biggest heart”, who died after being hit by a car as he crossed a road in Manchester.

In a tribute released by police on Sunday, his mother said: “My Alfie boy was always our special boy with the biggest heart."

Alfie was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he died.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and released on bail while police continue their inquiries.

The Seat Ibiza was travelling down Kingsway, Burnage, when it struck Alfie Moran, who was walking, at about 6.40pm on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.

She continued: “Everyone who knew him would always tell me that I had the best boy, he knew how very proud I was of him.

“He was the best friend to everyone, losing him has left our family broken.

“We had so much planned this year, he loved gaming and motorbikes and had already started saving up to buy his first bike.

“I will forever be lost without him.”

GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit has appealed for witnesses and information.

Detective Constable Antrobus, from the unit, said previously: “This is a tragic incident, and my thoughts are first and foremost with the family of the young boy who sadly lost his life.

“They are being supported by specialist officers, and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they grieve.

“We know that the local community will also be shocked and saddened to hear of this incident, however we’d encourage anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time the incident occurred, to please come forward.”

Witnesses and anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage has been asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log 2622 of 02/01/2026.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.