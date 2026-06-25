A man who died at a summer solstice event in the Peak District has been named, as his family appeals for witnesses to come forward.

The police are appealing for anyone who was at the site over the weekend, as well as anyone with video footage from the summer solstice event, and dashcam footage of vehicles arriving and leaving over the weekend, to get in touch.

While the man's cause of death has not been revealed, police said in an earlier statement that "a young man’s life has been taken in the most brutal way".

Police earlier said a number of people were in the area over the weekend for an event celebrating the summer solstice.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail.

Isaac Clare-Watts, 26, from Nottingham, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Nine Ladies Stone Circle in Stanton Lees at 1.38pm on Monday 22 June.

As detectives appealed for witnesses to come forward, Isaac's devastated mother, Christy Clare, paid tribute to her son and vowed to help find those responsible for his death.

Posting a photograph of her son on social media, she wrote: "It breaks our hearts to let you all know that Isaac, son and brother, was found dead on Monday morning."

She added: "Please share like mad, and thank you to those that have shared, please update with photo. We need to know who did this to Isaac."

Isaac had been employed as a joiner at Nottingham-based construction company Frank Goulding Ltd, before departing late last year to travel.

The team at Frank Goulding said in a statement: "Isaac joined us as a young man in 2016 to pursue a career in construction.

"He successfully completed his joinery apprenticeship and developed into a very skilled joiner.

"Isaac was a very popular member of our team and decided last year he wanted to take some time and go and see the world, in particular spending some time in Thailand to develop his Muay Thai skills, which was a passion of his.

"We are all very saddened to hear the tragic news and our prayers and sympathy go to his family."

Det Insp Tony Owen, who is leading the investigation, said: "My priority, and that of the team, remains on finding out exactly what has happened to Isaac, and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice.

"As part of the investigation we have issued appeals to the public this week asking all of those who were there to come forward and the response we have received so far has been very helpful.

"I'd like to thank all of those people who have been in touch with us so far - we have had hundreds of messages, photos, videos and some really key pieces of information from the public for which we are very grateful.

"We'd still like to hear from anyone who hasn't yet come forward and who was at the site over the weekend, as well as anyone who captured video footage from there as well as dashcam footage of vehicles arriving or leaving. If you haven't yet spoken to us please do get in touch."

According to English Heritage, Nine Ladies Stone Circle is a small early Bronze Age stone circle “traditionally believed to depict nine ladies turned to stone as a penalty for dancing on Sunday.”