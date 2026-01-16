Ellen Roome’s world was turned upside down when she found her 14-year-old son lifeless in his bedroom at their Cheltenham home on April 13, 2022. Picture: PA

By Frankie Elliott

A British mother whose son died in her arms after attempting an internet challenge is to take on social media giant TikTok in an American courtroom.

Ellen Roome's world was turned upside down when she found her 14-year-old boy lifeless in his bedroom in their Cheltenham home on April 13, 2022. The 49-year-old believes TikTok is to blame for his death, saying the teenager had been taking part in a "blackout" challenge he had first seen on the app.

The 49-year-old believes TikTok is to blame for her son's death. Picture: Facebook

Ms Roome is now in the States with five British parents who have sued the company, with the first day of the hearing taking place in Delaware on Friday. The lawsuit, filed by the Social Media Victims Law Centre against TikTok and its parent company ByteDance, alleges that Jools, Isaac Kenevan, 13, Archie Battersbee, 12, Noah Gibson, 11, and Maia Walsh, 13, died while attempting the online challenge. Ms Roome said: "This is about accountability. We are in Delaware to make sure social media companies are held responsible for the harm caused on their platforms. "What happens online does not stay online. The impact is real, and for too many families, devastating. "This is not about banning the internet. It is about stopping platforms being addictive by design, exposing children to harm, and avoiding responsibility when the worst happens. "Children deserve protection. Parents deserve answers. And tech companies must be held to account. "We are here to make sure other children are safer." Ms Roome sold the financial business she had run for 18 years to campaign for Jools’ Law, a right for parents to access their deceased child’s data without a court order.

TikTok has applied to dismiss the case, stating that UK residents are suing US entities which do not operate or provide the social media firm’s services in the UK. Picture: Getty