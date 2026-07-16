Ellen Roome has long fought for justice after her son, Jools, was found dead in his bedroom in 2022.

Ellen Roome, 49, from Gloucestershire with her 14-year-old son Jools Sweeney. Picture: Family handout. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

The mother of a 14-year-old boy who died after taking part in what wins fight for fresh inquest into death of son, in landmark ruling on children's social media data

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ellen Roome, from Cheltenham, found her son, Jools Sweeney, 14, unconscious in his bedroom in April 2022 after taking part in an online challenge gone wrong. On Thursday, the High Court of England and Wales ordered a fresh inquest into his death to allow previously omitted social media evidence to be examined. It came to light that some online activity was not analysed because data had not been gathered from his phone. However, since the original inquest, new powers have come into effect enabling coroners to request that Ofcom, the regulator of social media platforms in the UK, collect data that may be relevant to investigating a child’s death. Read more: Argentina vice-president calls England 'usurping pirates' as tensions simmer before World Cup clash Read more: LBC callers condemn Argentina's 'shameful' Falklands banner

The ruling was secured following a four-year campaign, as Jools' parents battled to find out what happened to their son in the hours before his death. Jools’ family has long campaigned for justice, insisting that social media has always played a role in his death. The first inquest lasted just 23 minutes before it was quashed at the High Court. Today's ruling is believed to be the first of its kind in England and Wales where one of the key grounds in overturning the previous inquest was the total absence of any social media evidence which would have enabled the coroner to examine the role social media may have played. Lord Justice Warby and Mrs Justice Heather Williams KC quashed the findings of Jools' original 2022 inquest findings, with a fresh inquest ordered so that the full circumstances of his death can now be examined.

Ellen Roome after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture: Alamy