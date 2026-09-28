Thousands of women have had maternity care disrupted by water leaks, sewage spills and collapsing ceilings in NHS hospitals

Thousands of women have had maternity care disrupted by water leaks, sewage spills and collapsing ceilings in NHS hospitals. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Thousands of women have had maternity care disrupted by water leaks, sewage spills and collapsing ceilings in NHS hospitals, a report has found.

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Nearly 15,000 incidents caused delays or interruptions across maternity and neonatal units in England over three years. The NHS England review found more than 5,300 water or sewage leaks between April 2020 and March 2023, alongside almost 3,000 heating or ventilation failures. In over 1,100 cases, care had to be paused because patient safety or dignity was compromised. Almost half of England’s 120 NHS trusts with maternity services failed to meet basic health and safety standards. Around 50 hospitals needed major repairs, while eight were judged at serious risk of imminent breakdown. Read more: NHS Trust suspends 10 staff members amid concerns over Noah Woods ‘data breach’ Read more: Thousands of NHS staff could quit health service over conflict around their role

At Royal Preston Hospital in Lancashire, a ceiling leak was temporarily managed using a hose draining water into a wheelie bin. Picture: Alamy

At Royal Preston Hospital in Lancashire, a ceiling leak was temporarily managed using a hose draining water into a wheelie bin. The leak partly blocked a maternity corridor for around six weeks - before the area flooded again shortly after repairs were completed. A separate leak at the hospital had previously forced the closure of a corridor linking the delivery suite and operating theatres, meaning women needing emergency treatment had to be taken on a longer route. One member of staff said windows "regularly failed to open or close", with towels rolled up and used to block winter draughts. At Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester, new mother Caroline Millin-Brawn said women were left “begging” for fans after faulty heating pumped hot air into the postnatal ward during warm weather. Ms Millin-Brawn, who had recently undergone a planned caesarean section, said she was "sweating and drinking large amounts of water to stay cool". She said a friend brought in a fan from home, calling it a “lifesaver”, while other mothers became distressed by the heat. The Royal College of Midwives said some staff were working in ageing units “crumbling down while women are giving birth”.

The Royal Preston Hospital in Lancashire provides a wide range of emergency, elective and specialist health-care services. Picture: Alamy