Mother's 'heartbreak' after grave of murdered toddler James Bulger vandalised. Picture: Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

Merseyside Police have issued an update after the grave of murdered toddler Jamie Bulger was vandalised.

Bulger's mother has now spoken of her "heart break" after discovering that her son's grave had been "smashed to pieces" by vandals. Appealing for information on her Facebook page, Denise Fergus revealed that two cherub statues that lie next to the two-year-old's headstone were left smashed after vandals set upon the grave. Writing about the vandalism, Fergus said: "I'm devastated someone could be so cruel and hurtful to my James." The two-year-old's life was ended after the toddler was abducted by child killers Jon Venables and Robert Thompson from a Merseyside shopping centre on 12 February 1993. Read more: Hunt for man who knocked stranger out cold with elbow in random attack as she passed him on street Read more: Ian Huntley remains in 'serious condition' after being bludgeoned by child killer behind bars

The pair, who were both aged 10 at the time, were locked up following their murder convictions. Taking to Facebook, Ms Fergus says she believed the attack happened at Kirkdale Cemetery between 10am and 3:30pm on Thursday. "I need to find whoever done this to my son's resting place," she said.

Fergus said she tried to "help as many families as I can with either justice campaigns or helping families through the charity I set up in his memory" and she could not believe someone had chosen to destroy her son's gravesite. Responding to the allegations, Merseyside Police said in a statement that the attack was "abhorrent and truly shocking." Insp Chris Taylor said: "We are taking this matter extremely seriously and remain determined to find the person or people responsible. "To vandalise a grave is completely abhorrent and it's truly shocking to think that someone could commit such an appalling act.

