Harry Ticehurst, who is a frequent traveller, is being kept in a cell along with multiple other foreign nationals

Harry Ticehurst is being detained in a Cambodian jail. Picture: Family Handout

By Alex Storey

A desperate mother whose autistic son is being held in a Cambodian jail is "living a nightmare" after it was revealed he could face up to 30 years in prison.

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Tarnya (left) has flown out to see Harry (right) but could only see him for ten minutes at a time. Picture: Family Handout

She now faces a struggle to afford legal fees as he awaits trial alongside a Portuguese national who was also arrested, as well as the man who handed the pair the suitcases. Retired teacher Ms Ticehurst told LBC: "He has travelled around and he has friends everywhere. "As far as I knew, he was in Thailand, but the next thing I know was he rang to say he was in Cambodia having an explore. "The next thing is I get a call from his girlfriend saying that he's been arrested at Teko International Airport with suitcases that didn't belong to him and my whole world imploded."

Harry was detained at Techo International Airport. Picture: Xinhua/Alamy

It is suspected that the suitcases actually contained 32 kilos of Thai cannabis. The worried mum has already flown out to visit Harry but says officials only restrict her to visits of up to ten minutes at a time. They have also faced complications securing legal representation, which is costing thousands of pounds. She also says she has received offers of men in the country who claim to have the "golden key" to get Harry out of jail, but only if they receive a six-figure sum.

Harry with his sister, one month before his arrest. Picture: Family Handout

She continued: "I had one call from him the following day after being arrested and he said 'Mum, all I could think about was you. They scared me.' "In the time I was there, I was told that six other young people in similar circumstances had been arrested. "They obviously had a big overdose of weed that they wanted to get rid of, and they sent out recruiters for very vulnerable people, neurodiverse people." Tarnya has written to the Foreign Office and has been in direct contact with the embassy in Cambodia but says she is yet to receive concrete help. She has been told they could wait 18 months before he faces trial.

Harry travelled to Cambodia where he was arrested. Picture: Jayne Lloyd/Alamy

The mother added: "He has told me he is in a psychological war. "He's in a cell with seven Vietnamese and Cambodians who don't talk to him, they just laugh in his face. "He hasn't got access to medication for his skin condition, and he told me he has just come out of the hospital wing because of the pain." Ms Ticehurst says she has fought to get Harry moved to a cell with other internationals, but she was told he needs segregating because of the severity of his case. She added: "He is a good boy. All he has ever done is help people his whole life and there are so many people who love him.

Harry (left), with his cousin (top), father (right) and grandfather (centre). Picture: Family Handout

"The Foreign Office has said that they are doing their best. "We have managed to raise $850 which I have paid for his representation, and I have receipts for, but the longer it goes on the more costly it will be and there is still $1,000 left to pay." Harry's last hearing was two weeks ago, but the family are now playing a waiting game, his mother said. The suitcase has been sent to a lab for analysis, but she says it has "stalled completely". Ms Ticehurst added: "I'll do whatever I can. I'll do whatever it takes to help him.

Harry had been travelling through Cambodia. Picture: Kevin Miller/Alamy