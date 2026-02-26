New findings from a report published today on the state of maternity care are, once again, incredibly grim.

We have heard time and time again how staffing shortages affect the level of care women receive. But this latest report goes further, uncovering deeply troubling evidence of negligence, racism, and, in the most serious cases, a lack of accountability and even cover-ups.

Sadly, this does not come as a surprise. For years, mothers and their babies have been the ones most affected by the shortcomings in maternity care across the country. It has long been described as a postcode lottery, where the quality of care you receive during pregnancy, birth, and postpartum depends largely on the misfortune (or luck) of the NHS trust serving your area.

As someone whose company is dedicated to supporting women’s mental health during pregnancy and postpartum (and, somewhat ironically, as someone who is currently pregnant myself), I am deeply concerned about what the constant stream of negative news will do to expectant mothers’ mental health.

Pregnancy already brings significant hormonal and lifestyle changes that can heighten anxiety. Adding fears about the safety and quality of care only amplifies that anxiety to an entirely different level.

For anyone currently navigating pregnancy, my advice is to prioritise protecting your mental health. If you have concerns about your care, raise them early rather than waiting. Remember that even during labour, you always have the right to ask for a different midwife if you feel unsupported or unheard.

And most importantly, do not ignore your mental wellbeing. Seek support through trusted resources, whether that is specialist perinatal mental health services or platforms which connect women to timely professional support.

But individual coping strategies are not enough. To truly change the situation, we need significant structural reform, starting with meaningful government investment in maternity services. It is unacceptable that, despite widely reported staff shortages, newly qualified midwives are struggling to find employment because funding simply is not available.

Among the many pressures facing the NHS, the state of maternity care can no longer be overlooked. The system is at a breaking point, and improving care must become an urgent national priority. With adequate staffing and proper investment, the quality and safety of care could be significantly improved, ensuring safer experiences and better outcomes for both mothers and their babies.

Anastasia Shubareva-Epshtein, Founder & CEO of Carea, a pregnancy and postnatal wellbeing platform supporting women’s mental and physical health before, during and after conception.

