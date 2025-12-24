Mothers left ‘traumatised’ by the state of maternity care in Wales. Picture: Handout

By Tirion Davies

Doctors, patients and lawyers are calling for a drastic overhaul of Wales’ maternity services after allegations of bullying by midwives.

Emily was told her son Ollie’s heart had stopped a day into her labour in 2020. She’s told LBC she’s been left “traumatised” by his birth. The mother, from Bridgend in South Wales, says midwives who promised to care for her let her down. “I was in labour for, like, two days – with a baby I knew had died. I had said to the midwives, ‘if I’m still in labour after 24 hours, I want you to give me a c-section'. They never came to me. They never said, ‘it’s been 24 hours’, and I was in so much pain. “They said to me, ‘we won’t let you go 24 hours, because that would be cruel’. They literally said it would be cruel. And then they let me be in labour for over 40 hours”. Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board has issued a full apology to Emily and her partner. They have also told LBC they are committed to the highest standard of care, and to improving their services. Read more: Government quietly drops target to reduce premature births by 15,000 per year Read more: Midwife struck off after claiming vaccines ‘attacked babies’ and were a 'Trojan horse' inviting a 'new era for humanity'

When Emily fell pregnant with her daughter Isla around four years later, she chose to move health boards. But she says she had similar concerns about the way midwives treated their patients there. Emily’s story is just one of many from across Wales. Sian’s son Gethin was left with a brain injury from his birth at Swansea’s Singleton Hospital. An independent inquiry found emergency measures were not taken early enough when signs showed the baby was in distress during labour. While speaking with LBC, Gethin was at home with a virus – a complication from the injuries hewas left with: “This is a common thing for Gethin. He misses out on so much as a result of what has happened to him. He is the most beautiful, cheerful, energetic little boy normally, who just wants to beinvolved in everything that is going on. “It hurts our heart on a daily basis that he can’t be who he should have been.” Sian and her husband joined other families to push for a review into Singleton Hospital’s maternity services. The review – which was released this summer – found a series of failures in the care of patients there and made several recommendations for improvements. Recommendations Swansea Bay University Health Board say are already being implemented.