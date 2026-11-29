For millions of motorists caught up in the car finance scandal, the waiting game has just become even more frustrating.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the very organisation entrusted with protecting consumers and overseeing one of the biggest compensation exercises in recent British history, has admitted to errors in the data underpinning its compensation calculations.

You really couldn’t make it up.

The regulator says it discovered errors in the categorisation of a small group of loan agreements while preparing its response to legal challenges against its motor finance compensation scheme.

Its initial assessment suggests the impact on compensation will be less than £10 per agreement on average.

But this is not about £10. It is about trust, competence and accountability.

Consumers have already endured years of uncertainty over motor finance arrangements that saw important information about commission payments withheld from them.

They have watched legal battles unfold, listened to arguments about compensation and waited patiently for the regulator to deliver a resolution.

Now they discover that the regulator itself has made mistakes.

The FCA has also asked Barclays to pause making full and final settlement offers while it examines the implications of the errors.

That raises an important question: what about consumers who have already accepted settlement offers calculated using the existing methodology?

The FCA needs to provide clarity and reassurance to those consumers without delay.

It is only fair to acknowledge that the regulator has identified the errors, disclosed them publicly and apologised. But transparency after a mistake is no substitute for getting things right in the first place.

Imagine a financial services business admitting that it had made errors in the data underpinning a multibillion-pound consumer compensation exercise.

I suspect the regulator would have some fairly searching questions to ask.

Those same standards of accuracy and accountability should apply to the regulator itself.

My concern is that today’s revelations could create further opportunities for legal arguments, further uncertainty and potentially further delays.

And who ultimately pays the price for those delays? The consumer.

There are people struggling with household bills, rising living costs and financial hardship for whom motor finance compensation could make a meaningful difference.

They cannot simply put their financial lives on hold while regulators, lenders and lawyers debate the methodology.

The FCA now needs to do three things.

First, independently validate the corrected compensation methodology and publish a clear explanation of what went wrong.

Second, explain how it intends to protect consumers who may already have accepted settlement offers.

Third, provide a realistic timetable for resolving the outstanding issues, subject to the ongoing legal proceedings.

In the meantime, my advice to consumers remains unchanged. If you believe you were mis-sold motor finance, complain directly to your lender. It costs nothing to do so, and you do not need to surrender a percentage of your compensation to a claims management company simply to submit a complaint.

If you receive a settlement offer, make sure you understand how it has been calculated and the implications of accepting it as full and final settlement.

The motor finance scandal began with consumers being denied the transparency they deserved.

It would be a bitter irony if the compensation process itself became another example of consumers being let down by a system that was supposed to protect them.

Millions of motorists have waited long enough.

They deserve less uncertainty, fewer excuses and, above all, accurate and fair compensation.

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Dean Dunham KC presents LBC's Consumer Hour every Sunday from 9pm-10pm.

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