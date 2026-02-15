The death toll has risen to nearly 46 after gunmen on motorcycles killed dozens in raids in north-western Nigeria.

Armed men shot dead or cut the throats of their victims during the raid, lighting homes on fire and abducting an "undetermined" number of people in Niger state, it is understood.

The attacks, which took place on the morning of Saturday, February 14, took place near the site of a suspected jihadist massacre earlier this month, in which more than 100 people were killed in a similar way.

Attacks and kidnappings by armed criminal gangs, known as bandits, have taken place in Nigeria for years, however there has been a sharp rise in reports from western and central regions recently.

According to local reports, bandits arrived in the village of Tunga-Makeri early in the morning.

At least six residents were killed, and some houses were set on fire, according to Niger State police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun.

A number of individuals were also abducted - although numbers are currently unknown.

The majority of victims killed were in nearby Konkoso, the second village that was attacked, where almost all of the homes were burned. Four women were also abducted, according to witnesses.

Following this, the bandits rode to Pissa, where they set a police station alight and killed one person.

