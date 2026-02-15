Motorbike raids on villages in Nigeria leave nearly 50 dead
Nigeria's leaders remain under pressure to curb the violence, both from jihadist groups in the north-west and separatist insurgents in the south-east.
The death toll has risen to nearly 46 after gunmen on motorcycles killed dozens in raids in north-western Nigeria.
Armed men shot dead or cut the throats of their victims during the raid, lighting homes on fire and abducting an "undetermined" number of people in Niger state, it is understood.
The attacks, which took place on the morning of Saturday, February 14, took place near the site of a suspected jihadist massacre earlier this month, in which more than 100 people were killed in a similar way.
Attacks and kidnappings by armed criminal gangs, known as bandits, have taken place in Nigeria for years, however there has been a sharp rise in reports from western and central regions recently.
According to local reports, bandits arrived in the village of Tunga-Makeri early in the morning.
At least six residents were killed, and some houses were set on fire, according to Niger State police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun.
A number of individuals were also abducted - although numbers are currently unknown.
The majority of victims killed were in nearby Konkoso, the second village that was attacked, where almost all of the homes were burned. Four women were also abducted, according to witnesses.
Following this, the bandits rode to Pissa, where they set a police station alight and killed one person.
According to a security report cited by AFP, bandits are understood to have arrived on "41 motorcycles, each carrying two or three men".
A resident of Konkoso, Jeremiah Timothy, told reporters told that the attackers entered the village around 6am (05:00 GMT) and began shooting indiscriminately. He said residents heard military jets flying overhead.
Another local, Abdullahi Adamu, said: “They were operating freely without the presence of any security."
The official death toll is not yet clear - Reuters have placed the figure at around 32, while AFP reported at least 46 killed. Other bodies are still being uncovered.
Further attacks on other nearby villages also lack clarity, with most reports noting the toll could rise.
The border between Niger and Kwara states is home to the Kainji Forest - a well-known haven for bandits, including from the armed group Boko Haram.
The US launched strikes on Christmas Day targeting Islamist militants in Nigeria's northern Sokoto state, with President Donald Trump warning of further attacks "if they continue to kill Christians" - despite the majority of the victims of jihadist violence being Muslim, according to figures.