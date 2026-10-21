Amin Belechguer has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for 21 dangerous driving offences. Picture: Kent Police

By Georgia Rowe

A motorcyclist who filmed himself riding at 189mph and goading police into high-speed pursuits has been jailed.

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Amin Belechguer, 29, was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday after being convicted of 21 counts of dangerous driving, Kent Police said. Police said Belechguer, of Poynders Gardens in Clapham, London, had committed a “catalogue of dangerous driving offences” and tried “to goad police into high-speed pursuits”. The force said Belechguer was spotted riding a high-powered Kawasaki Ninja H2R motorcycle at speed along the A20 Ashford Road towards Maidstone without a registration plate at around 10.45pm on June 27 2025. Police officers were en route to a separate incident with lights and sirens activated when Belechguer pulled in front of them and “began slowing and waved at the officers to goad them into a pursuit”. Read more: Counter-terror police given more time to question two men accused of assisting Iran amid RAF Fairford probe Read more: Disgraced ex-DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson faces police probe over alleged rape in Houses of Parliament

Belechguer was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court. Picture: PjrNews/Alamy

The constables pursued Belechguer for a short distance, police said. In that time, Belechguer travelled at more than 130mph on a single carriageway with varying speed limits of 40-60mph and crossed over solid white lines into oncoming traffic on the blind brow of a hill. Officers called for backup after stopping the pursuit because of safety concerns. Further up the road, police deployed a stinger, which Belechguer ran over and his tyres deflated. He was forced to stop and attempted to evade capture by running into hedges at the roadside, but was stopped by officers and arrested. The bike, which Belechguer bought for around £19,500, was seized at the scene, alongside his phone and GoPro camera. Officers reviewing his digital devices subsequently discovered that from July 7 2024, Belechguer had filmed himself riding in Kent, London and Essex, at top speeds of 189mph. Recovered footage showed Belechguer travelling at more than double the speed limit on motorways and through town centres, as well as performing dangerous manoeuvres, such as undertakes and wheelies.

Belechguer was convicted of 21 counts of dangerous driving. Picture: UrbanImages/Alamy